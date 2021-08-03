Vacation in Puerto Rico, the Filming Location of the New FANTASY ISLAND Series Premiering August 10 at 9pm ET/PT on FOX

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), FOX Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television announced today that they are partnering to offer travelers the chance to live out a fantasy vacation where the modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND was filmed. The sweepstakes will be available to U.S. participants through the FANTASY ISLAND sweepstakes website and will start today, August 3, and run until August 18. The series premieres Tuesday, August 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

With sweeping views of turquoise waters and luscious terrain, Puerto Rico is spotlighted as an enticing backdrop for the series with scenes filmed at various locations throughout the Island including Old San Juan; Río Grande; Reserva Natural Las Cabezas de San Juan, Fajardo; Hacienda Campo Rico, Carolina; Escambrón Marine Park and Luis Muñoz Rivera National Park, Puerta de Tierra; Jardín Botánico de Río Piedras and Julio Enrique Monagas National Park, Bayamón; Miramar; and Santurce. The premise of FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled. To align with the series, the winner of the sweepstakes will have the opportunity to stay and enjoy a fantasy of their choosing at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, which houses one of the sets of the show.

"The new FANTASY ISLAND series offers a fantastic opportunity to transport people to Puerto Rico from the comfort of their home and, with the help of our partners, give a participant the chance to live out a true Island escape. While Puerto Rico offers the allure of an exotic destination, it's also an accessible location that offers ease when traveling, by way of not requiring passports, currency exchange, or new phone plans from U.S. travelers," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "We're proud to set the scene for a talented cast and a leading actress, Roselyn Sanchez, who shares the same love and passion for Puerto Rico as we do."

FANTASY ISLAND stars Puerto Rican actress, singer, and songwriter Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Kiara Barnes stars as Ruby Akuda, a young woman with an old soul. John Gabriel Rodriquez plays pilot Javier, Fantasy Island's head of transport. The show's production has greatly contributed to the Island's economy, generating over $54 million in economic impact, creating over 400 jobs for locals, and driving hotel occupancy to more than two thousand nights for the entire production team, actors, and staff.

"Puerto Rico es mi país, my beloved homeland, and I'm ecstatic to share a piece of our beautiful destination with fans through FANTASY ISLAND," said Sanchez. "I hope that you get caught up in the magic of the location and see for yourself why Puerto Rico is truly a dreamy destination worth exploring."

Participants who read the official rules will be entered for a chance to win a getaway to the Island including two roundtrip vouchers to Puerto Rico valid from any U.S. outbound destination, provided by JetBlue, and a five-day, four-night stay in a Garden View accommodation at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve. As part of the sweepstakes, the winner will also get to choose their own fantasy from the following three options, with the adventure and foodie experiences provided by Group Services Inc. (GSI):

Relaxation: A Rainforest Customized Massage at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve. Choose from a relaxing or deep tissue massage at one of the destination's premier spas and scenic resorts.

Adventure: Rainforest Foothills & Beach Tour. Choose from a nature walk through El Yunque National Forest and experience the Island's breathtaking natural pools or a zipline tour with 11 exciting two-line carbon fiber wires plus two rappels approximately 45 feet high.

Foodie: Old San Juan Food Tour. Captivate your senses and walk through the cobblestone streets of the Old City learning about the history and culture that makes Puerto Rico rich in culinary offerings, from Spaniard to Taino and African flavors all pairing in perfect harmony.

For full details and contest rules, and to enter the sweepstakes visit www.FantasyIslandSweepstakes.com; terms & conditions apply.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established, private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About FANTASY ISLAND

FANTASY ISLAND is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment. Liz Craft and Sarah Fain ("The 100," "The Shield," "Lie to Me") serve as executive producers and showrunners, Anne Clements and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Kane also directed the pilot.

