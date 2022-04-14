Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026 | Growing Tourism Industry and Increasing Popularity Of Short-term Rental Properties to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The vacation Rental Market is segmented as below:

Management

Managed by Owners



Professionally Managed

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

The managed by owner's category will boost its holiday rental market share significantly. During the projected period, the segment in focus is expected to rise due to increased human interaction and enhanced customer propensity.

Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vacation rental market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the instant bookings facility by online vacation rental sites as one of the prime reasons driving the vacation rental market growth during the next few years.

Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hotelplan Management AG

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

NOVASOL AS

Oravel Stays Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vacation rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vacation rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vacation rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacation rental market vendors.

Vacation Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 168.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Italy, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Management AG, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Management

Market segments

Comparison by Management

Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Management

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hotelplan Management AG

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

NOVASOL AS

Oravel Stays Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

