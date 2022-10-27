Vacation Rental Market in Europe to grow by USD 29.23 Bn, Increase in the number of tourists in Europe to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacation rental market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 29.23 billion during 2021-2026. The market is fragmented and segmented by management (managed by owners and professionally managed) and geography (UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe). Get Free Sample Report.

Vacation Rental Market in Europe: Major Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vacation Rental Market in Europe 2022-2026

The rise in tourists visiting Europe is one of the major drivers fueling the expansion of the global vacation rental sector. The top tourist destinations in Europe are France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The governments of remote nations have put initiatives in place that are favorable to the expansion of the tourism sector. Apartments, farm stays, private residences, cabins, beach houses, villas, and cottages are in high demand worldwide. Investments in short-term rental properties are seen as a popular choice, significantly when diversifying a single investment. During the predicted period, the demand for holiday rental properties will rise as more travelers visit Europe.

Vacation Rental Market in Europe: Vendor Analysis

The vacation rental market in Europe is fragmented with large and small-sized players, and the competition among these players is intense. However, as international players expand their market footprint with their vast infrastructure and reach, regional vendors struggle to compete in terms of quality and technology. The competitive environment in the vacation rental market in Europe is likely to intensify further with an increase in product service extensions and technological innovations. Vendors are adopting various advertising strategies through mobiles and social media platforms and working toward incorporating an impressive experience. Large players are expanding on providing urban and non-urban vacation rental offerings to cater to diverse customer segments.

Major Vendors with key Offerings

9flats.com PTE Ltd.: The company offers vacation rental that includes lease, rent short-term lodging.

The company offers vacation rental that includes lease, rent short-term lodging. Airbnb Inc.: The company offers vacation rental that includes vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homestays, castles, tree houses, and hotel rooms.

The company offers vacation rental that includes vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homestays, castles, tree houses, and hotel rooms. Booking Holdings Inc.: The company offers vacation rental that includes online travel and related services.

The company offers vacation rental that includes online travel and related services. Clickstay Ltd.: The company offers vacation rental that provides holiday homeowners and agents a platform to manage their rentals while giving holidaymakers the tools to find, book, and pay for their property online.

The company offers vacation rental that provides holiday homeowners and agents a platform to manage their rentals while giving holidaymakers the tools to find, book, and pay for their property online. Expedia Inc.: The company offers vacation rental that provides its guests with a seamless browsing and booking experience for travel accommodations.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the vacation rental market in Europe as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global Consumer Discretionary market. Our research report widely covered external factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the European vacation rental market during the forecast period.

Vacation Rental Market in Europe Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. During the forecast period, the data available in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors in driving costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the Vacation Rental Market in Europe includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vacation Rental Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $29.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.28 Regional analysis UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Casamundo GmbH, Clickstay Ltd., Expedia Inc., FlipKey, Holiday Lettings, HomeToGo GmbH, Hotels.com, HOUSETRIP LTD., KASA Hotel Collection, KAYAK Software Corp, RedAwning.com Inc., Sonder Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa LLC, and Vrbo Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

