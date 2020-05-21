Vacation Rental Market Size Worth $113.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 3.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vacation rental market size is expected to reach USD 113.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. Travelers are more inclined towards vacation rental property and homes over hotels owing to the comfort, low cost, additional privacy, kids and pet friendly nature of accommodation. Rising expenditure on travel, vacations, and accommodation among millennials is driving the market. As per the report published by Airbnb, millennials and younger generations will account for 75% of all consumers and travelers by 2025.

Low cost compared to accommodation in hotels with all the similar amenities available in vacation rental homes is acting as a major factor for the growth of the market. As per the TurnKey Vacation Rentals survey, 65% of millennial travelers ranked cost as the most important factor in choosing a vacation rental. Moreover, consumers are more inclined towards preparing their own meal while on vacation and having children friendly stay. As per the report of iPropertyManagement, 71% of travelers with children preferred access to cooking their own meals.

Key suggestions from the report:

By accommodation type, home is expected to reach USD 55.02 billion by 2027

Online booking mode was valued at USD 25.06 billion in 2019

Asia Pacific is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Vacation Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Accommodation Type (Home, Apartments, Resort/Condominium), By Booking Mode (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vacation-rental-market

Increasing supply of properties is lowering the accommodation price and is driving consumers' inclination towards low cost vacation rental properties over hotels. As per Vacation Rental Marketing, the average number of Airbnb units is said to be doubling year on year, whereas hotel supply increased by only 1.1% in 2018. Moreover, according to CRBE, Airbnb accommodations account for 9% of the total lodging units in the 10 largest U.S. markets and is adding units at a substantially faster rate than the U.S. hotel industry.

In terms of accommodation type, the resort/condominium segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. Rising popularity of tourism owing to increasing number of travelers seeking to unwind while enjoying luxury amenities is expected to fuel the growth of segment. Availability of various facilities such as function rooms, barbeque pits, games, KTV and multi-purpose rooms, clubhouses, tennis, squash and basketball courts, and swimming pools fuels the growth of this category. As per iPropertManagment, 12% of millennials plan to stay in a villa/estate in the next year vs. only 6% of Boomers and 9% of Gen Xers.

Europe dominated the market for vacation rental with a revenue-based share of 35.9% in 2019. The growth is majorly attributed to rising consumer expenditure on glamping and booking accommodation in resort and condominium. In 2018, Marriott International announced the launch of Homes & Villas by Marriott International via Tribute Portfolio Homes platform. In April 2018, the program was launched in partnership with U.K.-based property management group Hostmaker and debuted with an inaugural 200-plus homes in London. Later in October 2018, company expanded the Tribute Portfolio Homes portfolio, adding homes in Paris, Rome, and Lisbon.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vacation rental market on the basis of accommodation type, booking mode, and region:

Vacation Rental Accommodation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Home



Apartments



Resort/Condominium



Others

Vacation Rental Booking Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Vacation Rental Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Africa

List of Key Players of Vacation Rental Market

9flats.com Pte Ltd.



Airbnb Inc.



Booking Holdings Inc.



Expedia Group Inc.



Hotelplan Holding AG



MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.



NOVASOL AS



Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.



TripAdvisor Inc.



Wyndham Destinations Inc.

