Vacation Rental Market to grow by almost $ 63 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio
Technological advances will be a major trend in the vacation rental market.
Jun 18, 2021, 11:39 ET
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vacation rental market is expected to grow by USD 62.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Holding AG, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Wyndham Destinations Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The adoption of effective promotional strategies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Vacation Rental Market is segmented as below:
- Management
- Managed By Owners
- Professionally Managed
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the vacation rental market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Holding AG, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Wyndham Destinations Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Vacation Rental Market size
- Vacation Rental Market trends
- Vacation Rental Market industry analysis
Market trends such as technological advances are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vacation rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vacation rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vacation rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacation rental market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MANAGEMENT
- Market segmentation by management
- Comparison by management
- Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by management
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Instant bookings
- Rapid growth of online booking
- Adoption of effective promotional strategies
- Other trends
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 9flats.com Pte Ltd.
- Airbnb Inc.
- Booking Holdings Inc.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Hotelplan Holding AG
- MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.
- NOVASOL AS
- Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.
- TripAdvisor Inc.
- Wyndham Destinations Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
