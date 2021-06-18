Vacation Rental Market to grow by almost $ 63 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Holding AG, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Wyndham Destinations Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The adoption of effective promotional strategies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vacation Rental Market is segmented as below:

Management

Managed By Owners



Professionally Managed

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the vacation rental market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Holding AG, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Wyndham Destinations Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Vacation Rental Market size

Vacation Rental Market trends

Vacation Rental Market industry analysis

Market trends such as technological advances are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Request a Free Sample Report

Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist vacation rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vacation rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vacation rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vacation rental market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MANAGEMENT

Market segmentation by management

Comparison by management

Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by management

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Instant bookings

Rapid growth of online booking

Adoption of effective promotional strategies

Other trends

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

9flats.com Pte Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hotelplan Holding AG

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

NOVASOL AS

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

TripAdvisor Inc.

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

