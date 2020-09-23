VacationRenter Partners with RVshare to Help Millions of Travelers Find the Perfect RV Rental

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VacationRenter, a company that aggregates the best rentals from top sites to help travelers find the perfect place to stay, and RVshare , the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, today announced a partnership to make finding the perfect RV for your next road trip easier than ever.

With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes that can accommodate any outdoor adventure. With thousands of satisfied customers and a broad inventory that includes pet-friendly rentals, RVshare has the perfect RV for any vacation, road trip or temporary lodging needs.

"RV travel has had an unprecedented year," said Jon Gray, CEO of RVshare. "Due to the pandemic, travelers have turned towards RV rentals for road trips and camping staycations. With nearly 70% of travelers considering an RV trip in the next three months, partnering with VacationRenter will help us continue to achieve our mission of making RV rentals more accessible and a preferred method of travel when considering visiting a national park or camping with friends and family."

VacationRenter has already helped tens of millions of travelers find their perfect rentals through the use of automation and AI technology. The partnership with RVshare allows the site to further expand its inventory and ensure travelers have all the best options available to them.

"We're seeing strong booking trends showing that RV rentals are up over 350%," said Marco del Rosario, Chief Operating Officer of VacationRenter. "We're thrilled to partner with RVshare to continue to add incredible RVs to our site and make finding the perfect rental easier than ever."

Learn more about the partnership on the VacationRenter blog .

About VacationRenter

VacationRenter brings all rental options from the leading travel sites together in one place and showcases only the best results, eliminating the need to spend hours searching and scrolling. VacationRenter uses automation and AI to help travelers find the perfect vacation rental. For more information, visit www.vacationrenter.com . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit www.rvshare.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

