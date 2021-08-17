VacationVIP Ranks No. 641 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 753 Percent

, Envie Holdings CEO, and founder and CEO of VacationVIP, says, "To rank among the top 12.8% of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. is an incredible honor. Through Vacation VIP's innovative approach, our hard-working team delivers quality prospects and tours to our clients. In many cases, we are able to offer timeshare developers ad-tech driven solutions that weren't previously available to them. As a result, VacationVIP and its sister brand, Seychelle Media, which ranked No. 844 on this year's Inc. 5000, are gaining recognition as a solution to the vacation ownership industry's challenges of timeshare owner growth."

The Inc. 5000 methodology ranks U.S. privately held companies according to their percentage of revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. VacationVIP ranks No. 46 among all Inc. 5000 Advertising and Marketing companies and as the No. 6 fastest growing privately held company in the Orlando Metro area, and No. 51 in the state of Florida. During this period, which included a year of pandemic-related lockdown and travel restrictions, VacationVIP grew a remarkable 752.6% vs. the average media growth by companies on the Inc. 5000 of 543%.

Describing this year's Inc. 5000 List as, "…one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Media praised the companies that made the 2021 list for not only achieving this remarkable accomplishment but doing so during a time of crisis. Scott says, "This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Earlier this year, FACEBOOK for Business profiled VacationVIP and Seychelle Media as a compelling case study of resilient businesses that thrived through the COVID-19 pandemic. "While many companies in the travel sector struggled in 2020, VacationVIP was able to serve our timeshare clients in relationships that felt like partnerships for getting through the unprecedented events of a global pandemic," says Jason Tremblay.

"By helping our clients make adjustments to their offers and providing them creative messaging for their Facebook and Instagram campaigns, along with additional call center support and customized client care services, we were all able to get through a challenging year more successfully. At VacationVIP we measure our success by our client's success."

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Envie Holdings is the parent company of a growing suite of brands including Seychelle Media, VacationVIP, TechEnvie, and VacationEnvie. The company is driven by its mission to create and deliver digital marketing solutions for vacation ownership and other verticals, designed to simplify processes, utilize game changer technologies and increase client return on advertising spend (ROAS). envieholdings.com

