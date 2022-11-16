Vaccine Adjuvants Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1308.41 Million by 2028, Globally, at 10.43% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Vaccine Adjuvants Market is expanding as a result of numerous government initiatives to promote vaccinations, emerging chronic diseases, and the high prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Vaccine Adjuvants Market" By Product Type (Pathogen, Adjuvant Emulsion, Particulate), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intradermal, Intranasal), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer), By Route of Application Category (Human Vaccine Adjuvants and Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Vaccine Adjuvants Market size was valued at USD 625.23 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1308.41 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vaccine Adjuvants Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Overview

An immunological agent that aids in modifying the impact of other agents is the vaccine adjuvant. It is incorporated into the vaccine to enhance the immune response that guards against disease and offers enduring defence against the antigen. Adjuvants are added to vaccines to enhance the body's response to immunisation and decrease the number of vaccine doses administered to patients. The two adjuvants that are most frequently used are paraffin oil and aluminium hydroxide.

The high prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases and growing government vaccination initiatives are the main drivers of the global vaccine adjuvants market's expansion. The development of better and more durable vaccines for chronic diseases that are already prevalent and those that are on the rise is expected to drive the market. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the soaring demand for vaccine adjuvants intended to prevent a variety of chronic diseases with a high prevalence, including cancer, diabetes, arthritis, obesity, epilepsy, and others.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Invivogen, CSL Limited, Brenntag Biosector A/S, Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., Agenus, Inc., MVP Laboratories, Inc., Novavax, Inc., OZ Biosciences, Seppic, and SPI Pharma, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market On the basis of Product Type, Route of Administration, Application, Route of Application Category, and Geography.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market, By Product Type

Pathogen



Adjuvant Emulsion



Particulate



Combination



Others

Vaccine Adjuvants Market, By Route of Administration

Oral



Intradermal



Intranasal



Intramuscular



Others

Vaccine Adjuvants Market, By Application

Infectious Diseases



Cancer



Others

Vaccine Adjuvants Market, By Route of Application Category

Human Vaccine Adjuvants



Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

Vaccine Adjuvants Market, By Geography



North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

