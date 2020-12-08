Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size Is Projected To Reach $1,305.7 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 10.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaccine adjuvants market is predicted to reach USD 1,305.7 million by 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027 High occurrence of infectious diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), COVID-19, and other fatal diseases are anticipated to fuel the demand for the adjuvant. Increasing focus on developing long-lasting immunization to fight severe diseases are primary forces creating opportunity within the market. Increasing investments in research and development for vaccine projects coupled with government initiatives for vaccinations are further driving the growth of the global vaccine adjuvants market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of diseases among children and the growing focus on immunization programs are expected to create new avenues for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Surging demand for vaccine adjuvants to prevent high predominant chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, epilepsy, diabetes, and obesity will further propel the market growth.

Key Takeaways for Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market

Infectious diseases segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share of the global vaccine adjuvants market on account of the high prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing count of cancer cases globally and supportive government policies on vaccine adjuvants development.

is projected to account for the largest revenue share of the global vaccine adjuvants market on account of the high prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing count of cancer cases globally and supportive government policies on vaccine adjuvants development. Particulate adjuvant is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth will be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases such as HIV, allergy, and cancer; increasing demand for advanced treatment solutions, and improved vaccine immunization.

is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth will be attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases such as HIV, allergy, and cancer; increasing demand for advanced treatment solutions, and improved vaccine immunization. The intramuscular segment dominating the global market and is anticipated to grow at a faster rate owing to the growing geriatric population across the globe and funding from public-private organizations for the development of the vaccine.

dominating the global market and is anticipated to grow at a faster rate owing to the growing geriatric population across the globe and funding from public-private organizations for the development of the vaccine. Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a tremendous demand for the development of a vaccine to stop the spread of the virus. Several research organizations and governments across the globe are working continuously for an effective solution for the COVID-19 infection, fueling the huge demand for the global market.

Companies Profiled:

Aphios Corporation, Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc., Statens Serum Institut, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Sanofi Pasteur, Adjuvatis, VaxLiant LLC, Limited, MPV Technologies, Adjuvants Euclid Canada Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, SPI Pharma, Novavax, Inc., Sergeant Adjuvants, Agenus, Inc., CSL Viscogel AB, OZ Biosciences, CureVac AG, Adjuvants Unlimited Inc., and Moderna Inc. are some of the leading companies dominating the global vaccine adjuvants market. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a multinational pharmaceutical company announced their plans to manufacture one billion doses of its pandemic vaccine adjuvant system by 2021 to support COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Regional Insight and Trend Analysis:

North America region holding the largest market share supported by the extensive adoption of vaccines to prevent the spread of diseases and improved infrastructural facilities creating a positive environment for the market. Europe is emerging as the second-largest revenue contributor for the global vaccine adjuvants market followed by the Asia Pacific. The growth is supported by positive steps from governments and NGOs in the form of raising funds and spreading awareness among the population for vaccine adjuvants. Major Economies such as China and India are predicted to be the fastest-growing market owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases and major improvements in the healthcare domain. The Middle East & Africa is poised to grow at a slow rate due to poor medical facilities and lack of awareness among people.

Polaris Market research has segmented the Vaccine Adjuvants Market report on the basis of product type, route of administration, disease type, application, and region

Vaccine Adjuvant Product Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Mineral Salt-based Adjuvant

Tensoactive Adjuvants

Adjuvant Emulsions

Liposome Adjuvants

Carbohydrate Adjuvants

Bacteria-derived Adjuvants

Virus-like Particles (VLP)

Other Types

Vaccine Adjuvant Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Others

Vaccine Adjuvant Disease Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Cancer

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

Vaccine Adjuvant Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Research Application

Commercial Application

Vaccine Adjuvant Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Belgium , Austria )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , South Korea . Australia )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

