Vaccine Research Market to Grow by USD 11.93 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Bavarian Nordic AS and CSL Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Based on end-user, the vaccine research market has been segmented by public and private. The public segment will have significant market growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to factors such as the rising focus on immunization programs.



Vaccine Research Market: Major Growth Drivers



The vaccine research market report considers the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

High prevalence of infectious diseases

Rising focus on immunization programs

Growing government support for vaccine development

Vaccine Research Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Bavarian Nordic AS: The company offers vaccine research solutions that are used for clinical development on products that include MVA BN freeze dried, MVA BN RSV, ABNCoV2, TAEK VAC and MVA BN WEV, under the brand name of Bavarian Nordic.

CSL Ltd: The company offers vaccine research solutions that are used to enhance the immune response of those particularly vulnerable to influenza such as children and older adults using cell-based technology and MF59 adjuvant immune booster, under the brand name of CSL.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc: The company offers vaccine research solutions that help in achieving balance in the products that are developed through a pipeline comprising innovative vaccines and therapeutics that target diseases worldwide which include Vaxchora, AV7909, CHIKV VLP, and many more, under the brand name of Emergent BioSolutions.

Reasons to Buy Vaccine Research Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vaccine research market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vaccine research market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vaccine research market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vaccine research market vendors

Vaccine Research Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.93 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bavarian Nordic AS, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

