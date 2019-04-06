Vaccine Safety Advocate and ICAN Founder Del Bigtree's Controversial Speech Vindicated As Rockland County, NY, Supreme Court Overturns Ban of Non-Vaccinated Children In Public Spaces

Bigtree ignited a firestorm when his presentation in Austin, TX, ended with the Emmy-winning producer of "Vaxxed: From Coverup to Catastrophe," briefly brandishing then pinning to his jacket a yellow "Star of David," to symbolize solidarity with Rockland County's Hasidic Jewish community. Before the emergency declaration was overturned, unvaccinated Hasidic Jews in the county were banned from public spaces, including their own synagogues during Passover.

In overturning the declaration, New York State Supreme Court Judge Rolf Thorsen stated that the 166 cases cited by the county since the measles outbreak began last October did not reach the level of an epidemic or constitute a disaster. County Executive Ed Day's use of executive law in issuing the emergency declaration "may have been misplaced," Judge Thorsen's decision declared.

In Austin, Bigtree stated: "For all the Hasidic Jews in New York right now who never thought this moment would come, I am saying I stand with you! I stand with a nation that said we will never oppress the minorities, we will stand for your religious convictions. We have seen that before and we will never let this happen in this beautiful country."

