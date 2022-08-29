Vaccines Global Market Set to Surpass $163.8 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccines Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Technology, Route of Administration, Valance, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccines market is expected to grow from $92.70 billion in 2021 to $105.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The market is expected to reach $163.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%.



North America was the largest region in the vaccine market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising awareness on immunization and vaccination benefits in emerging markets is consistently driving the global vaccines market growth. World Health Organization (WHO) is taking initiatives to increase awareness of immunization through global vaccine action plan (GVAP) and global Immunization vision and strategy (GIVS). They aim to strengthen routine immunization, control morbidity and mortality from vaccine preventable diseases and help countries to immunize more people with a greater range of vaccines.

The vaccines market growth is limited due to severe shortage of skilled healthcare professionals for developing biologics drugs which requires specialized skillsets. These skillsets are limited to some research organizations and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe, this is expected to be a major restraint on the market.

According to a study conducted by the consulting firm Mercer, the United States will face significant healthcare worker shortages in the coming decade. The firm predicts a shortage of more than 400,000 home health aides and 29,400 nurse practitioners by 2025 . This shortage also led to rise in competition and salaries for the limited talent pool available for biologics talent, thereby further limiting growth of the market.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) in the United States responsible for assuring quality, safety, and effectiveness of all vaccines for human use. Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) within the US FDA is responsible for regulating vaccines market. Governments across the world are encouraging the research and development of biologics in order to develop more targeted therapies and vaccines for various diseases.

In May 2014, the US's FDA announced a fast-track initiative to review its drugs and biologics policy to speed the availability of therapies to patients with serious conditions, orphan drugs for rare disease, while preserving the safety and efficacy standards. In 2016, FDA also removed a rule (Section 610.21 of the FDA code) which specified minimal potency limits for certain antibodies and antigens. In addition, FDA is also updating regulations (Section 610.53 of FDA code) regarding storage periods and storage conditions for biologics.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Single Antigen Vaccines; Combination Vaccines; Pediatric Vaccines; Adult Vaccines; Therapeutic Vaccines; Preventive Vaccines

2) By Technology: Conjugate Vaccines; Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines; Live Attenuated Vaccines; Recombinant Vaccines; Toxoid Vaccines

3) By Route of Administration: Intramuscular (IM); Subcutaneous (SC); Oral; Others

4) By Valance: Monovalent; Multivalent

5) By Distribution Channel: Institutional Sale; Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Vaccines Market Characteristics



3. Vaccines Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Vaccines



5. Vaccines Market Size And Growth



6. Vaccines Market Segmentation



7. Vaccines Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Vaccines Market



9. China Vaccines Market



10. India Vaccines Market



11. Japan Vaccines Market



12. Australia Vaccines Market



13. Indonesia Vaccines Market



14. South Korea Vaccines Market



15. Western Europe Vaccines Market



16. UK Vaccines Market



17. Germany Vaccines Market



18. France Vaccines Market



19. Eastern Europe Vaccines Market



20. Russia Vaccines Market



21. North America Vaccines Market



22. USA Vaccines Market



23. South America Vaccines Market



24. Brazil Vaccines Market



25. Middle East Vaccines Market



26. Africa Vaccines Market



27. Vaccines Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Vaccines Pipeline Analysis



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Vaccines Market



30. Vaccines Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



31. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Emergent Biosolutions

Glaxosmithkline

Merck

Pfizer

Sanofi Pasteur

Abbott

Astellas Pharma

Bavarian Nordic

CSL Limited

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Johnson & Johnson

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Serum Institute of India

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Biological E Limited

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madison Vaccines Incorporated

NOVARTIS AG

Novavax Inc.

Panacea Biotec

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Valneva SE

VBI Vaccine Inc.

