Vaccines Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Johnson and Johnson & Bharat Biotech Ltd - Technavio

Vaccines Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our vaccines market report covers the following areas:

Vaccines Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches, approval of vaccines, and a strong pipeline & increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines will offer immense growth opportunities.

High cost of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing, product recalls, and safety concerns with respect to vaccination will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Vaccines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Prophylactic Vaccines



Therapeutic Vaccines

Revenue Generating Segment - The vaccine market share growth in the prophylactic vaccines segment will be significant for revenue generation. There are different types of prophylactic vaccines, such as live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and toxoid vaccines.

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Regional Highlights - 48% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for vaccines in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.

Vaccines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vaccines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vaccines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vaccines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vaccines market vendors

Vaccines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 28.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Prophylactic vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Therapeutic vaccines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

10.5 Bavarian Nordic AS

10.6 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

10.7 BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd.

10.8 CSL Ltd.

10.9 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

10.10 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

10.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.12 Gradalis Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

