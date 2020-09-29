Vacmobile Corporation Selected as an ATDC Healthcare Tech Venture Showcase Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacmobile Corporation based in Alpharetta, GA, announced today that it is one of only 14 healthcare technology companies that were selected by the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), the state of Georgia's globally recognized technology incubator, for its 2020 ATDC Venture Showcase Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Jennifer Sparks, Vacmobile CEO said, "We are honored to have been chosen by the ATDC to share our healthcare SaaS mobile app and enterprise software solution. We are focused on providing digital access, storage and transmission of certified vaccination and pandemic health status records. The bottom line is that consumers' access to their own vaccination records is mission critical. People should be able to obtain, store and transmit their HIPAA compliant digital vaccination records and their health status records, including Covid-19 test records, directly from their smartphones."

Serena Sacks-Mandel, a Vacmobile Advisor, and Microsoft National Customer Success Leader, stated, "I am very excited by Vacmobile technology which not only will empower consumers with the knowledge they need to make sure they and their loved ones are up to date on their vaccinations, but also will streamline families' vaccination record keeping and help public and private enterprises maintain compliance and mitigate risk. Vacmobile offers the roadmap to reopen safely."

Currently, certified vaccination records required by law for school and college enrollment or needed to obtain or maintain employment are generated on paper and accessed predominantly in person. Vacmobile provides the consumer an easy way to obtain, store and transmit digital vaccination records and digital pandemic health status records easily from your smartphone. Conversely, Vacmobile provides enterprises a way to dramatically improve their compliance and access advanced analytics.

"These Showcases are designed and curated for investors to show Georgia's rich ecosystem with a portfolio of high-caliber healthcare technology companies," said ATDC Investor Relations Manager Brad Schweizer. "Venture capitalists can see firsthand the funding potential and outstanding tech talent in Georgia and at ATDC."

In each of the last three years, ATDC portfolio companies have raised more than $100 million and since launching the ATDC Venture Showcases in 2017, Georgia-based tech companies have raised more than $80 million from investors who attended these events.

About the Advanced Technology Development Center:

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), a program of the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the state of Georgia's technology startup incubator. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly, which funds it each year, ATDC's mission is to work with entrepreneurs in Georgia to help them learn, launch, scale, and succeed in the creation of viable, disruptive technology companies. Since its founding, ATDC has grown to become one of the longest running and most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States, with its graduate startup companies raising $3 billion in investment financing and generating more than $12 billion in revenue in the state of Georgia. To learn more, visit atdc.org .

About Vacmobile Corporation

Vacmobile offers integrated SaaS mobile, enterprise software, and advanced analytics solutions used to obtain, store and transmit certified digital vaccination records and pandemic health status records. Individuals use the app to manage their vaccination history and compliance. Large scale institutions will license the mobility and enterprise software solution to receive and share those certified digital records and test results as required by law. Pandemic analytics and mitigation solutions, including a companion app to read the "healthy QR codes" will allow organizations to safely resume face to face interactions. To learn more about Vacmobile, visit www.vacmobile.app

SOURCE Vacmobile Corporation; ATDC

Related Links

https://www.vacmobile.app

