Vaco Los Angeles Announces National and Local Recognitions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco Los Angeles, a leading consulting and hiring solutions firm in specialty areas of accounting and technology, has been named on Los Angeles's Best Places to Work list for the 10th consecutive year. This honor for Vaco Los Angeles is announced just as Vaco Global celebrates its 12th consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list of Americas' fastest-growing private companies.

According to Frances Moreno, managing partner, Vaco Los Angeles, "We are pleased Vaco is recognized both locally and nationally over so many years because it indicates our company's consistent dedication to value-added service. A big, BIG thank you to all our clients, candidates, consultants, and business partners who have helped us reach these milestones!"

The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list is independently judged by Best Companies Group for the Los Angeles Business Journal. The rankings are based on company benefits, rewards, and retention. More information on Vaco's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list can be found here: https://goo.gl/piidoz.

