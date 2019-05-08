Vaco Los Angeles Launches New Operations, Human Resources and Administrative Team

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to demands from clients throughout the Los Angeles area, Vaco Los Angeles, a leading talent and solutions firm specializing in finance, accounting and technology, today announced the launch of a new staffing solutions service to accompany the already robust finance, accounting and technology suite of services. The new service offering in the greater Los Angeles market provides both direct hire and temporary staff for operations, human resources and administrative positions.

"Servicing office, administrative and human resource needs for our clients is a natural extension of our talent acquisition expertise and service offering," said Magaly Gomez, partner and managing director, Vaco Los Angeles, who is overseeing this business line.

"Our clients trust and rely on us to provide them with the business-critical talent they need for finance, accounting and IT roles, and extending our service for operations and human resources positions further supports our clients' growth and strategic initiatives," said Frances Moreno, co-founder and managing partner, Vaco Los Angeles.

Vaco's staffing division will provide temporary staff and direct hire candidates for human resources positions, including director, manager, HR generalist, recruiter, and benefits and workers' compensation specialists, as well as talent resource placement for operations, logistics, administrative and customer service roles. Gomez will be collaborating closely to lead this team with Nadiah Albadri, who brings more than 15 years of experience in recruiting and client service for this specialty in the Los Angeles marketplace.

Vaco is a global talent and solutions firm, offering consulting and hiring solutions in the areas of finance, accounting and technology. With 40 offices globally, Vaco has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the past 12 years and was recently ranked #4 on Forbes' 2018 list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and #1 Best Staffing Company On Staffing Industry Review in 2019. Vaco is dedicated to developing creative client solutions, long-term relationships, and lifelong careers. Vaco Los Angeles has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles four times and has received Gold Stevie Awards for Best Employer and Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.vaco.com.

