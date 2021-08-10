Vaco places Second On 2021 Best Places To Work In Los Angeles List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco , a leading talent solutions agency for consulting, contract and direct hire in the areas of accounting, finance, technology and operations, has placed second on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles annual list produced by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

The rankings were announced at a virtual event on August 4, 2021 and published in the August 9, 2021 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. Frances Moreno, co-founder and managing partner of Vaco in Los Angeles, spoke at the virtual event sharing what's made Vaco a best place to work – its client and employee retention and unique diverse and inclusive culture fostering trust, autonomy, accountability, commitment, results and fun.

Vaco placed number two of 33 in the small employers category, marking Vaco's 13th consecutive year ranking, including four years at number one. The survey and awards program honors the best employers in Los Angeles and the list is made up of 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories, representing excellence in workplace culture, leadership and benefits.

"As competitive as this list is, it feels like we won an Olympic silver medal for Best Places to Work in Los Angeles! This is such an incredible honor, especially in a year where we had to be intentional about staying virtually engaged and connected with each other and all of our business collaborators," said Moreno. "We're so grateful to our team for their passion, creativity and dedication, and to our clients, candidates and consultants for choosing Vaco as their valued partner."

Companies across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part was an evaluation of each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics and the second part was an employee survey.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes' 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms. Vaco's Los Angeles office has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles four times and has received Gold Stevie Awards for Best Employer and Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.vaco.com .

CONTACT:

Deborah Jones

Strategies

[email protected]

(714) 656-0139

SOURCE Vaco Los Angeles, LLC

Related Links

https://www.vaco.com/

