Vaco Supply Chain Solutions and MEBC Global Join Forces to Better Serve Retail and Manufacturing Industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaco, a global talent & solutions firm, announces the acquisition of MEBC Global by its Supply Chain Solutions practice through an agreement set to close on December 31, 2018. Vaco Supply Chain Solutions is a leading provider of consulting services and solutions to the retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) manufacturing industries. MEBC Global is an award-winning consulting firm that specializes in innovative approaches to difficult supply chain process and technology challenges.

These two entities, who will be combining forces under the name Plantensive, will provide a greater depth of consulting talent, an expanded solution set and a continued dedication to quality and client partnership for the supply chain industry.

The new entity will retain all existing leadership and team members and will be managed collectively by Vaco's Will Mrotek along with MEBC's Mark Brown and Grant Lock. The Plantensive name and brand will officially launch on April 1, 2019.

Vaco, which currently operates in more than 40 markets and serves clients all across the globe, is excited to expand its supply chain footprint. The acquisition of MEBC Global, based in Reading, PA, reinforces and broadens Vaco's existing expertise in supply chain optimization and JDA Software implementation.

Plantensive joins several specialty management consulting areas of expertise within the larger Vaco entity, which altogether is expected to post revenue numbers exceeding $500M.

"MEBC is known in the market for their strong methodology and approach to supply chain planning," said Will Mrotek, Managing Partner and Leader of Vaco's Supply Chain Solutions practice. "That, combined with their strong cultural alignment to Vaco, makes this merger a fantastic opportunity to drive synergy and efficiency for our customers."

"MEBC has always placed long term customer success as a priority," said Mark Brown, CEO of MEBC Global. "By joining forces with Vaco, we can now provide a broader opportunity to partner with our clients and meet their extended needs in today's artificial intelligence, omni-channel world."

"The addition of MEBC to the Vaco team and the ability to provide a more robust offering of supply chain solutions is very exciting for our ever-growing company," said Brian Waller, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Vaco. "We anticipate much growth in this space and with Plantensive, are poised to exceed the needs of manufacturing and retail clients around the globe with their supply chain and technology initiatives."

About Vaco and Vaco Supply Chain Solutions

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of executive search, consulting, permanent placement and strategic staffing. Vaco has become a premier talent & solutions firm by attracting, developing and retaining the strongest players in the industry for their entire careers, so they are available to serve clients, candidates and consultants for the duration of theirs. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 800+ employees, 4,300 consultants and $500M in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 12 years and was recently named to Forbes' 2018 List of America's Best Recruiting Firms. To learn more, visit vaco.com .

Vaco Supply Chain Solutions is the supply chain consulting arm of Vaco focused on implementations, upgrades and integrations of supply chain, category management and retail planning applications. Vaco's team of supply chain and technology experts ensures the success of a diverse array of retail and manufacturing clients through an exceptional level of expertise and a principled approach to client partnerships. Arising from a specialized practice within the larger Vaco family of companies, Vaco Supply Chain Solutions was separately incorporated in January 2010. For more information about Vaco Supply Chain Solutions, visit vacosupplychainsolutions.com .

About MEBC Global

MEBC Global focuses on the critical intersection between business process and enterprise technology that embodies demand driven, end-to-end supply chain excellence. The MEBC team are experts at the implementation of advanced planning solutions, enterprise resource planning and transportation management systems that enable client business requirements by leveraging their strategic investments in JDA Software, Manugistics, i2, Oracle, IFS and SAP. For more information, visit mebcglobal.com

