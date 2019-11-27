Vacos Cam AI Battery-Powered Security Camera Debuts in Smart Home Market, Bringing the World's Most Versatile Smart Home Solution to Everyone

Starting from $97 for the best basic package, Vacos Cam is the world's most versatile, accessible & affordable smart solution in AI battery powered security camera field, a truly reliable and connected camera for everyone.

"As there are tons of existing battery powered security cameras in the market now, we want to develop a smarter and easier smart solution for customers," said Jet Li, Vacos' CEO. "We believe our customers deserve the best security solution to secure their homes and stay connected with their beloveds. So, we build up the Vacos Cam, aiming to make this most innovative AI wire-free security camera accessible to everyone!"

Vacos Cam is designed to provide installation freedom so that users can install this rechargeable battery powered security camera just anywhere without any limitation. Vacos team adds the most advanced AI technology to this security camera, providing much more accurate alerts than any other security camera.

To remove the blur or tedious black and white images at night, Vacos Cam provides the truly colorful and vivid images with the unrivaled full color night vision even in complete darkness.

One of the most exceptional features that set Vacos Cam apart is the chip. Vacos Cam adopts world's most advanced chip to ensure customers can get quick and smooth live view without latency and get longer recording time.

Vacos Cam — That's What a Wire-Free Security Camera Should Be

AI Human & PIR Motion Detection -- Reduces 90% false alarms

Vacos Cam, equipped with almost every common feature of other battery-operated security cameras, offers more smart features, including AI detection, full color night vision, most advanced H.265 coding, and siren/spotlight alerts, making it the world's ultra-versatile and ultra-affordable AI battery powered security camera.

Availability and Pricing

Vacos Cam is now available for orders on Indiegogo, starting from the $97 basic perk at 30% off, $180 two-cam package at 35% off, $250 three-cam combo package at 40% off and $382 five-cam all-around package at 45% off.

Back Vacos Cam now on Indiegogo to be the first one to enjoy the innovative high tech.

About Vacos

Vacos, an innovative startup, aims to be the global pioneer in smart home to bring the best and finest smart security solutions for customers worldwide. Vacos' deep expertise in product creation, seamless WiFi connection, top-class cloud and AI technology all enable Vacos team to develop seamless smart security products for customers to create a 100% connected and helpful home.

For more details about Vacos, please visit: https://www.vacos.com/.

