Vacos Launches Its First Baby Monitor Globally to Provide a Hackproof Way to Care for Babies

Private & Hackproof FHSS Technology

Powered by unique FHSS (frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum) transmission technology, the security camera and the monitor connect to each other from up to 1,000 ft away via their proprietary private signal, without extra Internet access. Plug the camera to an outlet, open the LCD monitor to pair the camera for instant stream – no app, no network, no hack, delivering a 100% true hackproof way for every parent to take care of their babies.

All-Around Protection

This smart tech gadget is just more than a baby monitor. It is a Eudemon caring for babies in an all-around way. The sensitive tail line can sense the room temperature and alert parents instantly when the temperature is abnormal. The built-in microphone picks up the slightest voice to alert parents when the baby cries. Parents can play the comforting lullabies via the LCD monitor remotely without going to the baby's room, or talk to the angel via the two-way audio.

The remote 355° pan & 55° tilt offer the easiest way to customers who want to patrol every corner inside any room with just a single camera. Customers can zoom in to view further details with the 1.5X/2X digital zoom, enjoying the truly all-angle protection like never before.

View All in One 5'' LCD Monitor at 720p Clarity

The large 5'' LCD monitor can pair up to 4 security cameras simultaneously. Customers can check on multiple rooms at the same time, like baby's room, living room, nursery, play room, etc.

The 720p HD resolution delivers extremely crystal live view, enabling parents to view every precious moment without blurry images. With the built-in TF card slot, users can insert an up to 256 GB TF card into the LCD monitor to record the videos for later playback. When there are motion events, the events will be saved to the TF card locally without monthly cloud storage or monitoring fees.

Vacos Baby Monitor – That's What a Baby Eudemon Should Be

720p HD & IR Night Vision

5'' Large LCD Monitor

Temperature Detection

Voice Detection

Two-Way Audio

5 Comforting Lullabies

Private FHSS Tech

100% Hackproof Encryption

Remote Pan Tilt Zoom

Max. 256 GB Local Storage

With the stylish & beautiful design and the cute deer horn accessories, Vacos Baby Monitor fits perfectly in any nursery, on any nightstand or just anywhere at home, adding an extra décor to customers' home as well as the safest way to take care of their angels.

Pricing and Availability

Vacos Baby Monitor, is now available on official online store for purchase worldwide, at a retailing pricing of $119.99 after 20% off with free shipping. The estimated shipping time is early March.

About Vacos

Vacos, an innovative startup, aims to be the global pioneer in smart home to bring the best and finest smart security solutions for customers worldwide. Vacos' deep expertise in product creation, seamless WiFi connection, top-class cloud and AI technology all enable Vacos team to develop seamless smart security products for customers to create a 100% connected and helpful home.

For more details about Vacos, please visit: https://www.vacos.com/.

Media Contact

Lia/Senior PR Manager

[email protected]

+1 833 647 0772

Address: 18401 Arenth Ave Unit C, City of Industry, California, United States

SOURCE Vacos Innovation Ltd.