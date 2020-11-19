Vacos Launches World's Most Versatile and Advanced Video Doorbell on Indiegogo, a 2K AI Smart Doorbell Wins 2020 Red Dot Award

What Makes Vacos Video Doorbell So Different

Vacos Video Doorbell, designed by Enlisted Design, a professional team with deep expertise in industrial design, wins 2020 Red Dot Award with its unique rectangular architecture design and down-firing light.

To remove the headache of false alarms, Vacos Video Doorbell adopts two motion detections ways - PIR + AI human detection, providing the most accurate alerts. Users will never be bothered by pets, animals, changing lighting, etc.

Unlike other video doorbells only support one video storage way, Vacos doorbell provides both local and cloud storage, enabling users to save the motion videos locally by inserting an up to 128 GB SD card or to the 7-day free cloud storage.

Vacos smart doorbell adopts the cutting-edge technology to make answering the door extremely convenient and easy. Users can talk to the visitors via one tap on the app with the two-way audio. When users cannot answer the door, they can reply to the visitors via the pre-recorded messages.

This rechargeable battery-powered video doorbell replaces the traditional doorbell and connects to the home WiFi for unlimited remote access. Once a visitor presses the doorbell button, customers will get the audible notifications indoors by plugging the Vacos Chime to an outlet, and instant smartphone app notifications.

Vacos Video Doorbell is perfect for parents, frequent travelers or business men/women, on-the-go professionals, seniors, or anyone who want to stay connected with their homes and properties.

Vacos Video Doorbell Smart Features

Unique Architecture Design

Motion-Triggered Lighting

PIR + AI Human Detection

2K Super HD & 20 ft Night Vision

Rechargeable Battery Powered

Up to 6-Month Battery Life

Support Hardwired Connection

Pre-Recorded Messages

High-Quality Two-Way Audio

Support up to 128 GB SD Card

7-Day Free Cloud Storage

Work with Alexa/Google Assistant

Outdoor IP65 Waterproof

Anti-Theft Alarm

Smart Motion Detection

Unlimited Remote Access

"We, the whole Vacos Team, always aim to bring the most high-quality smart home products to customers globally, and make the products accessible to everyone," said Jet Li, the Vacos CEO, "We launch the crowdfunding campaign for our video doorbell, enabling customers to buy this brand-new innovation at the most affordable price point!"

Vacos Video Doorbell is now available for pre-order at up to 50% off on Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Customers can purchase the black or white standalone video doorbell starting at $60 (50% off), or purchase the video doorbell + indoor chime combo at $88 (32% off).

Get the early bird perks on Vacos Video Doorbell Indiegogo campaign to be the first to experience the brand-new innovation.

About Vacos

Vacos, an innovative startup, aims to be the global pioneer in smart home to bring the best and finest smart security solutions for customers worldwide. Vacos' deep expertise in product creation, seamless WiFi connection, top-class cloud and AI technology all enable Vacos team to develop seamless smart security products for customers to create a 100% connected and helpful home.

For more details about Vacos, please visit: https://www.vacos.com/.

SOURCE Vacos Innovation Ltd.