Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market to Record 7.02 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Becton Dickinson and Co., CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd. & ELITech Group | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The vacuum blood collection tube market is estimated to grow by USD 906.90 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.33% as per the latest report by Technavio. The vacuum blood collection tube market is expected to record 7.02% of Y-O-Y growth in 2022.

For more insights on the vacuum blood collection tube market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and increasing clinical trials for new drugs and treatments will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the shortage of trained professionals will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The vacuum blood collection tube market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The vacuum blood collection tube market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Greiner Bio-One International, Narang Medical USA Corp., SARSTEDT AG, and Co. KG, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., and Streck Corp, etc.

Few Companies with Key offerings

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers vacuum blood collection tubes under the brand name Vacutainer.

The company offers vacuum blood collection tubes under the brand name Vacutainer. CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers vacuum blood collection tubes under the brand name Microzo.

The company offers vacuum blood collection tubes under the brand name Microzo. ELITech Group - The company offers vacuum blood collection tubes under the brand name Excyte.

The company offers vacuum blood collection tubes under the brand name Excyte. FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale - The company offers vacuum blood collection tubes under the brand name Vacumed.

The company offers vacuum blood collection tubes under the brand name Vacumed. GPC Medical Ltd. - The company offers Vacuum blood collections tubes for blood testing.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vacuum blood collection tube market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the vacuum blood collection tube market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into serum separating tubes, EDTA tubes, heparin tubes, ESR tubes, and glucose tubes.

the market is classified into serum separating tubes, EDTA tubes, heparin tubes, ESR tubes, and glucose tubes. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

Related Reports -

Blood Bags Market -The blood bags market share is expected to increase by USD 226.28 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.79%. Download a free sample now!

POC Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market -The POC blood gas and electrolyte market size has the potential to grow by USD 382.30 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 906.90 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd., ELITech Group, FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale, GPC Medical Ltd., Greiner Bio-One International, Narang Medical USA Corp., SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., and Streck Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio