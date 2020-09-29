Vacuum Cleaner Market To Advance At 9.1% CAGR From 2020 To 2025 Owing To Enhanced Consumer Awareness About Cleanliness & Home Hygiene | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vacuum cleaner market size is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025 according to Million Insights. Rapidly changing lifestyles among millennials and rising demand for smart devices are the major factors which are expected to drive the demand for technologically advanced cleaning equipment. In addition, the emergence of new technology such as IoT enabled devices is another factor to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Manual cleaning is a convectional form to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in commercial and residential places. However, the demand for vacuum cleaner is increasing in commercial and residential places not only for cleaning but also to ensure germ-free living. Several government initiatives to maintain cleanliness and hygiene are playing an important role to propel the market growth. For instance, in India, government initiatives such as 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan', sweepers and automatic vacuum cleaners are playing a major role to maintain public health at commercial places.

Factors such as robust distribution channel, availability of advanced featured electric suction sweeper and rising awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among people are fuelling the vacuum cleaner market growth. The introduction of canister vacuum cleaner along with the HEPA filter which is able to clean the smallest dirt and dust particles and reduces the risk of pulmonary side effects like asthma and allergies is anticipated to open new avenues for market growth in the next few years.

Constant technological development has resulted in developing cordless, intelligent, and energy-efficient cleaning equipment. The introduction of advanced robotic cleaning machines that are equipped with an automatic charging function is projected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, the emergence of smart vacuum cleaner along with voice assistance system and collision avoidance system that supports Amazon Alexa and Google Home is another key factor projected to propel the vacuum cleaners market growth during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In vacuum cleaner, canisters associated with several features and advantages like bag less dirt cup, and micro particle filter along with HEPA 12 filter held the largest market share, in 2018.

The online distribution channel is projected to grow with fastest CAGR of more than 9.0% over the forecast period. This growth is characterized by rising popularity of e-commerce portals and advertisement over social media platforms.

The residential segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR due to the emergence of cordless, lightweight and compact cleaning equipment.

North America is projected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Growing adoption of vacuum cleaner in restaurants, hospitals, and hotels for cleaning purpose is major factor to drive the regional market growth.

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG, Haier Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nilfisk Group, iRobot Corporation and Bissell are the prominent players operating in this market.

Million Insights has segmented the global vacuum cleaner market based on product, distribution channel, application, end use and region:

Vacuum Cleaner Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Canister



Central



Drum



Robotic



Upright



Wet & Dry



Others

Vacuum Cleaner Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Vacuum Cleaner Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Industrial



Residential



Commercial

Vacuum Cleaner End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Industrial



Manufacturing





Food & Beverages





Pharmaceuticals





Construction





Others



Commercial



Hospital





Retail Stores





Hospitality





Shopping Malls





Others

Vacuum Cleaner Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

