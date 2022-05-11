Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Size to Grow by USD 1.82 billion| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments End-user Construction, Logistics, Cooling and Freezing Devices, and Others Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Material Silica, Fiberglass, and Others

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Vacuum Insulation Panels Market?

The growth of the vacuum insulation panels market will be driven by the increased urbanization and investment in infrastructure development. The global urban population is expected to rise to more than 70% by 2050. This will increase the need for infrastructure development in the construction of residential and non-residential projects.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Vacuum Insulation Panels Market?

The price and materials market trends will support the vacuum insulation panels market. Modified atmosphere insulation technology, which is in the testing phase, is expected to reduce the cost of vacuum insulation panels by 40%. The use of glass panels also reduces the cost. Thus, the dropping price of vacuum insulation panels and the increasing use of fiberglass in vacuum insulation panels will boost the growth of the market in focus.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Vacuum Insulation Panels Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the vacuum insulation panels market include Alfatherm Insulations, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Bridgestone Corp., Etex NV, Evonik Industries AG, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Gips KG, LG Electronics Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, NanoPore Inc., OCI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., ROCKWOOL International AS, Sealed Air Corp., Stiferite Spa, Thermal Visions, TURNA doo, Va Q tec AG, and Hitachi Ltd. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The vacuum insulation panels market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as adopting expansion strategies in order to increase their shares to compete in the market. Intense competition among the vendors, along with rapid technological changes, is a significant risk factor to vendor operations. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a competitive environment, vendors should distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alfatherm Insulations, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Bridgestone Corp., Etex NV, Evonik Industries AG, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Gips KG, LG Electronics Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, NanoPore Inc., OCI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., ROCKWOOL International AS, Sealed Air Corp., Stiferite Spa, Thermal Visions, TURNA doo, Va Q tec AG, and Hitachi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cooling and freezing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Cooling and freezing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cooling and freezing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Cooling and freezing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Cooling and freezing devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Silica - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Silica - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Silica - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Silica - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Silica - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.4 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 120: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

11.5 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 130: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 OCI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: OCI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: OCI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: OCI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: OCI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 139: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 ROCKWOOL International AS

Exhibit 143: ROCKWOOL International AS - Overview



Exhibit 144: ROCKWOOL International AS - Business segments



Exhibit 145: ROCKWOOL International AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: ROCKWOOL International AS - Segment focus

11.10 Sealed Air Corp.

Exhibit 147: Sealed Air Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Sealed Air Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Sealed Air Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Sealed Air Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Sealed Air Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Stiferite Spa

Exhibit 152: Stiferite Spa - Overview



Exhibit 153: Stiferite Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Stiferite Spa - Key offerings

11.12 Thermal Visions

Exhibit 155: Thermal Visions - Overview



Exhibit 156: Thermal Visions - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Thermal Visions - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

