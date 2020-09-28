Vacuum Packaging Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 20 Billion by 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global vacuum packaging market report.

The global vacuum packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Vacuum packaging is assumed to decrease by material costs by 25% and labor costs by 15%. Larger players have been aggressively adopting an inorganic growth strategy to expand their operations. They have the technological strength and high-volume product lines to offset cost variations. The global vacuum packaging market is dominated by APAC, Europe , and North America , which held over a 70% share of the market in 2019. The APAC market is largely volume-driven due to the growing retail landscape, along with organized packaging growth. By pack type, flexible pack type, held the high share of over 50% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Some parts of Latin America and MEA have huge potential in the vacuum market. However, the production in these countries is estimated to be less than other nations.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, pack type, and end-user

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 11 other vendors

Vacuum Packaging Market – Segmentation

Rigid packaging is preferred due to its durability and shelf-ready structure. With the increase in demand for PVC and other rigid polymers, the demand for vacuum rigid types is also expected to grow at a healthier rate. The cost per unit of production of rigid polymers is relatively low, therefore, they are used in vacuum packaging applications in several geographies.

The polyethylene (PE) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. PE is increasing in adoption on account of flexibility, lightweight, strong, cost-effective, and high-quality sealing capability. These polymers have a high moisture resistance, which keeps the vacuum-packed product preserved for a long time.

In response to the growing demand for sustainable packaging for fresh and processed meat and poultry products, the demand for vacuum packaging is expected to grow. The food industry is growing significantly in the APAC region, especially in China and India . The region is expected to significantly boost the food industry for meat and seafood production.

By Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Pack

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-rigid

By End-user

Food

Pet Food

Agricultural Products

Vacuum Packaging Market – Dynamics

High barrier plastics are premium packaging materials that keep moisture, air, and other elements away from the item contained in the vacuum pack. High barrier packaging comes in two different forms, including high barrier films and high barrier shrink vacuum packs. It also includes the usage of many layers of plastic material (majorly PVDC and EVOH) to safeguard the pack from air and moisture. To enhance the shelf-life of the product inside the vacuum pack with rich flavors and aroma, high barrier packaging has been prevalent in the market. High barrier packaging is also growing in demand for both food and non-food product applications. Further, the high barrier structure shows more robust puncture resistance properties, which makes the pack virtually immune to wear and tear.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Demand for Lightweight Packaging

Demand for Eco-friendly Vacuum Packaging

Increase in Shelf Life

Increase in E-commerce Industry

Vacuum Packaging Market – Geography

The APAC market is largely volume-driven due to the growing retail landscape, along with organized packaging growth. The organized retail and packaging market have been pushing for advanced packaging techniques to provide quality products that can sustain for a longer duration. North America and Europe are the two regions that have more awareness of advanced packaging technologies and are the first to adopt any new trend. In vacuum packaging, meat, poultry, and seafood packaging are high-potential market drivers, seeing as how their consumption will grow in the forecast period.

By Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Turkey

Prominent Vendors

Sealed Air

Amcor

Berry Global

Winpak

Other Prominent Vendors

Klöckner Pentaplast

Altibbi

Schur Flexibles

ULMA Packaging

Dupont

Plastissimo Film

Plastopil

PBFY Flexible Packaging

G.Mondini

M&Q Packaging

Swiss Pac

LINPAK

Explore our logistics & packaging profile to know more about the industry.

