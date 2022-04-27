Vaginal Odor Control Product Market share to register a growth of USD 1.09 billion at a CAGR of 5.21%| Rise in product innovations to boost market growth | Technavio

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.61%

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 30%

Key market segments:

Distribution Channel - Retail store and online store



Product - Pantyliners, intimate wash, and others



Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.09 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Albaad Deutschland GmbH, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Combe Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Good Clean Love Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Lulus Holistics, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Trend

High brand loyalty

A vaginal odour control product market trend that is predicted to have a favourable impact in the coming years is high brand loyalty. The companies are touting their most recent innovations, such as superabsorbent fibre technology that makes their items more pleasant to use and improved packaging to boost their appeal. Vendors have also been selling light incontinence products alongside feminine care goods to link the two. Brands' attempts to generate loyalty are one of the techniques for maintaining market growth and revenue.

Vaginal Odor Control Product Market Challenge

Cultural restrictions

Cultural barriers will be a major hurdle for the vaginal odour control product market. The market's greatest hurdle is the cultural restrictions and social stigma that exist in many countries around the world, particularly in the Middle East, due to variables like as religion and caste. As a result of these reservations, these items are not well received. Traditional ties with bad spirits, guilt, and embarrassment around reproduction frequently combine religious taboos and cultural standards on menstruation. Such factors limit the market's expansion.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Vaginal Odor Control Product Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Albaad Deutschland GmbH

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Combe Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Good Clean Love Inc.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Lulus Holistics

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Retail Store

The retail store segment's market share of vaginal odour control products will expand significantly. Grocery stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and pharmacies are all part of the market. Women may buy vaginal odour control products at stores like Walmart, Target, Kmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy. Vendors are investing in physical and mortar stores to sell vaginal odour control solutions as the number of end-users purchasing these products from retail stores grows. Consumer adoption of these products is assisting vendors in generating revenue from these stores.

Online Store

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 30% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for vaginal odour control solutions. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the vaginal odour control product market in North America will benefit from strong distribution networks in countries such as the United States and Canada, as well as manufacturers' increased focus on manufacturing vaginal odour control products.

