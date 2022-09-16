Vaginal Ring Market 2026, Progressive Perspective Of Consumers Toward Contraceptives to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vaginal Ring Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaginal Ring Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the vaginal ring market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 519.39 million. The report extensively covers vaginal ring market segmentation by distribution channel (pharmacies and clinics and online retail) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the key drivers supporting the growth of the vaginal ring market is consumers' progressive attitude toward contraception. An increasingly progressive attitude toward premarital sex encourages the use of female contraceptives such as vaginal rings, increasing their popularity and social acceptance. Because of increased awareness and availability, acceptance of these products is expected to grow across all age groups.

The current generation of 18-25-year-olds are looking for ways to improve their sexual experience, and vaginal rings are a low-cost alternative to contraception. However, factors such as the availability of alternative methods of contraception will challenge market growth.

Vaginal Ring Market Geographical Segmentation

North America will account for 53% of market growth. The United States and Canada are the two most important markets in North America for vaginal rings. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. High contraceptive awareness and rising acceptance of new products will help the vaginal ring market grow in North America over the forecast period.

The pharmacies and clinics segment will gain a significant share of the vaginal ring market. Online retail is another area where vendors can see significant growth. When compared to buying and selling products and services in brick-and-mortar stores, the internet has reduced the time required to buy and sell products and services.

The availability of a wide range of products, quick delivery services, and competitive prices are all factors that contribute to online retail's success.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AbbVie Inc.



Bayer AG



Johnson and Johnson



Merck and Co. Inc.



Novo Nordisk AS



Pfizer Inc.



Prasco Laboratories



QPharma Inc.



SMB Corp. of India



TherapeuticsMD Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

Related Reports:

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The age-related macular degeneration market share is expected to increase by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%.

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The PCR system for food diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 977.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%.

Vaginal Ring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 519.39 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Prasco Laboratories, QPharma Inc., SMB Corp. of India, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

