Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Expected To Rise At A CAGR Of 12.8% By 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market report provides the current and forecast market of the Vagus nerve stimulator devices and comprises of market trends and key competitors of Vagus nerve stimulator devices. DelveInsight estimated the market to grow at a steady CAGR over the study period of 2018 – 2026.

Key Highlights from DelveInsight's Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market report:

According to the estimates, the highest contribution in the market size of Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) is from the United States (89.06%), followed by Japan among the seven major markets.

followed by among the seven major markets. LivaNova with its five VNS products is one of the market leaders in the arena. In March 2020 , it was reported that its product Symmetry received a CE Mark approval for the treatment of difficult-to-treat epilepsy patients. Thereby, estimating that LivaNova will still remain as one of the market leaders in future and has major market share in VNS market arena.

with its five VNS products is one of the market leaders in the arena. In , it was reported that its product Symmetry received a CE Mark approval for the treatment of difficult-to-treat epilepsy patients. Thereby, estimating that LivaNova will still remain as one of the market leaders in future and has major market share in VNS market arena. In July 2020 , the FDA granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of the gammaCore Sapphire™ CV nVNS therapy at home or in a healthcare setting to acutely treat adult patients with known or suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) who are experiencing an exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow, and for whom approved drug therapies are not tolerated or provide insufficient symptom relief. It is a product of Electrocore Inc . The company is a market leader and since the device will be in use during the pandemic, DelveInsight estimates it to be a reason for high CAGR of the market.

, the FDA granted an for the use of the gammaCore Sapphire™ CV nVNS therapy at home or in a healthcare setting to acutely treat adult patients with known or suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) who are experiencing an exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow, and for whom approved drug therapies are not tolerated or provide insufficient symptom relief. It is a product of . The company is a market leader and since the device will be in use during the pandemic, DelveInsight estimates it to be a reason for high CAGR of the market. In October 2020 , the SetPoint Medical Corp received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for the use of its novel bioelectronic device for patients with rheumatoid arthritis. This will expand the application of VNS devices and will further contribute to high CAGR of the market.

, the SetPoint Medical Corp received from the FDA for the use of its novel bioelectronic device for patients with rheumatoid arthritis. This will expand the application of VNS devices and will further contribute to high CAGR of the market. The report also provides the estimated patient pool population globally. A total of 355,628 patients were eligible for VNS Device in 2018, this number is anticipated to increase by 2025. The patient population is derived by the patient pool of Drug-Related Epilepsy (DRE) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD).

Vagus nerve stimulators are used for stimulation of the vagus nerve by the help of electrical impulses. A Vagus Nerve Stimulator that can be implanted has been approved by the FDA for both epilepsy and depression. In case of an implantable Vagus Nerve Stimulator, a device is implanted under the skin onto the chest region and a wire is threaded across that connects the device to the left area of the vagus nerve. There are two types of VNS, one which requires a surgical procedure for implantation (invasive) and the second which eliminates the need for surgical implantation (non–invasive). VNS devices find their application in various diseases such as Epilepsy, Depression, and Migraine. More recently few of the VNS devices which are in clinical stage are being studied for obesity such as ReShape vBloc therapy. Increasing incidence of neurological conditions, the resistance of patients to epileptic drugs or anti-depressants, technological advancements and escalating preferences for non-invasive devices are few of the driving factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Vagus nerve stimulators across the world.

Key Competitors mentioned in Vagus Nerve Stimulators are:

tVNS Technologies

Parasym Ltd

Electrocore Inc.

LivaNova

Soterix Medical

NeuroSigma

ReShape Lifesciences (formerly known as EnterMedics)

NeuroPace

MicroTransponder Inc.

SetPoint Medical Corp

Neuroceuticals

Table of Content

Vagus Nerve Stimulator: Background and Overview Vagus Nerve Stimulator Devices: Company Profiles

- Company Overview

- Product Portfolio

-- Product description

-- Regulatory Milestones

-- Research and DevelopmentProduct Development Activities Vagus Nerve Stimulator: Competitive Analysis Vagus Nerve Stimulator: Eligible Patient Pool Analysis

- VNS 7MM (2018–2026)

- VNS US (2018–2026)

- VNS UK (2018–2026)

- VNS Germany (2018–2026)

- VNS Spain (2018–2026)

- VNS Italy (2018–2026)

- VNS France (2018–2026)

- VNS Japan (2018–2026) Vagus Nerve Stimulator: Market Analysis

- Vagus Nerve Stimulator 7MM (2018–2026)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulator US (2018–2026)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulator UK (2018–2026)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulator Germany (2018–2026)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulator Spain (2018–2026)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulator Italy (2018–2026)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulator France (2018–2026)

- Vagus Nerve Stimulator Japan (2018–2026) Vagus Nerve Stimulator:

- Market Dynamics

- Market DriversMarket Barriers Vagus Nerve Stimulator: PEST Analysis

The report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market and acts as a source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of Vagus Nerve Stimulator by providing an in-depth analysis of the market as well as competitors active in this space, it provides a birds-eye view of the factors contributing to market growth along with the gaps and barriers in the Vagus Nerve Stimulator market. The report not only covers a detailed overview of the market containing historical and forecasted market size in 7MM but will also help clients to understand the trends shaping and driving the global Vagus Nerve Stimulator market.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight's analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the Vagus Nerve Stimulator market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of topmost companies and industry expert viewpoints of Vagus Nerve Stimulator.

