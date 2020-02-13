Valaris plc Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the "Investors" section of the Company's website www.valaris.com .

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 110 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6EU. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com .

Investor & Media Contact:

Nick Georgas

Vice President – Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

713-430-4607

