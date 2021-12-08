Valcom Joins Potter Electric Group of Businesses

ST. LOUIS and ROANOKE, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC ("Potter") announced today that Valcom, Inc. ("Valcom"), an established leader in voice paging, intercom and mass notification communications systems, has become a new division within Potter. Potter's strategic investment in Valcom will allow the business to expand its engineering, marketing, and sales initiatives to drive growth in new applications. With this acquisition, Potter now offers a portfolio that covers the broadest range of emergency communication systems used in commercial projects. Valcom's range of mass notification systems complements Potter's fire and life safety offering, including their voice evacuation and emergency responder communication systems.

For more than 40 years, Roanoke, VA-based Valcom has been a leader in the development of communications products that relay information rapidly, enabling individuals in various locations throughout an organization to receive relevant instructions in emergency situations. Valcom enterprise communication systems are especially well suited for educational, retail and government facilities. From simple voice paging and intercom to expansive mass notification for emergency situations, Valcom products and software technology are currently used in thousands of businesses, government agencies, school districts, college campuses and transportation hubs around the world. Valcom's management team will continue to lead the company.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Potter is a world-renowned leader in the fire and life safety industry that has been designing and manufacturing fire and security products since 1898. Potter is a portfolio company of middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors, which invested in Potter in 2017.

Potter's CEO, Gerry Connolly, commented, "We have had a longstanding respect for Valcom's products and culture. With more building owners and facility managers looking to manufacturers to provide better platform and system integration across their mission-critical life safety and communication systems, we see the potential for additional strategic growth given our complementary products and channels. Both companies have invested in IP and cloud-connected platforms, while maintaining intense focus on quality and reliability in the digital era. We are excited to welcome Valcom to the Potter family."

"Valcom's long tradition of communication leadership, innovation, and customer care is what has driven us for over 40 years," said Jack Mason, CEO of Valcom. "We are thrilled to join the Potter organization as our cultures and strategies closely align. Being part of a company with the longevity and reputation of Potter will allow us to drive our business even further."

Raymond James represented Valcom in the transaction, and Harris Williams advised Potter.

About Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC

Potter has been a major supplier of key fire and security products since 1898. Since then, Potter's reputation for quality and service has been the catalyst towards its focus for the design, development, and manufacture of the highest quality and most reliable life safety products available today. Potter is an active participant in the advancement of life safety, fire protection and building codes, globally, in support of the IFC, NFPA, EN and other international agencies. Potter, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a world-renowned leader in various life safety industries including IP-Based Fire Alarm Systems, Voice Evacuation, Sprinkler Monitoring, Corrosion Solutions, and Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES). Potter is a portfolio company of middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors.

About Valcom

Established in 1977, Valcom, Inc. is a leader in design and manufacture of loudspeaker paging, IP-centric mass notification systems and visual messaging. Valcom provides leading-edge technology, hardware and software solutions to meet the specific needs of various industries including K12, higher education, hospitals, and airports, commercial and industrial facilities.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $7.50 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

