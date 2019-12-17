Valens Ensures Automotive Functional Safety Per ISO 26262 Process Certification

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the leader in ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, announced today that the company has been certified per ISO 26262 ASIL-B requirements for functional safety in automotive semiconductors. SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, leader in the fields of testing, verification and certification, conducted the in-depth process that sanctioned and endorsed the company's functional safety systems and processes.

Valens is currently in the process of certifying its upcoming chipset, the VA6080. The Valens' VA6080 is designed to deliver resilient, ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity for a range of applications. VA6080 brings a configurable physical layer (PHY), supporting PCIe Gen3, Gig Ethernet, audio and controls over UTP (unshielded twisted pair) infrastructure. It is optimized for multi-modem connectivity, shared remote storage and zonal architecture use cases.

ISO 26262, the international standard for "Road Vehicles-Functional Safety", was defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to guarantee that embedded in-vehicle electrical/electronic systems are designed according to the required criteria for safety and to minimize malfunctions. With the multiplication of devices, cables and connectors inside our cars, functional safety becomes increasingly significant for automotive semiconductors. The Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) is the safety hierarchy specified under ISO 26262 according to several risk parameters. ASIL-B refers to integrity for several applications such as instrument cluster (critical data), rear view camera, radar cruise control, vision ADAS, and more.

"SGS-TÜV Saar is an independent testing organization operating according to the highest inspection standards in the market," said Wolfgang Ruf, Product Manager Semiconductor at SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH. "Valens has demonstrated a high level of understanding and compliance with the principles of functional safety, particularly as it relates to the automotive market. We are pleased to grant them the ISO 26262 ASIL-B process certification."

"Valens' functional safety process reiterates our commitment to deliver the most resilient and reliable ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity solution," said Daniel Adler, Vice President, Automotive Business Unit, Valens. This certification reiterates our belief in the need for safer driving, particularly as the market evolves, with more devices, bandwidth, and a range of autonomy levels that demand increasing safety."

