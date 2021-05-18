Valens Provides Connectivity Solution for Premium Infotainment System

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the semiconductor company that is pushing the boundaries of connectivity, today announced that its VA6000 chipsets are integrated in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, launched in September of last year. This marks the first multi-gigabit symmetric link in the world to be deployed in mass production, and the only multi-gigabit technology over unshielded wiring for in-vehicle connectivity.

The VA6000 chips are the highest bandwidth long-reach solution deployed in vehicles for flexible ethernet-based infotainment and telematics systems architectures, including head units, multimedia boxes, and smart antenna connectivity.

"Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the world's most trusted carmakers, known for integrating only top-of-the-line technology in their cars. Our chipsets are best in class," said Valens CEO Gideon Ben-Zvi. "This cooperation is a testament to our company's operational skills, quality compliance, excellence in execution and relentless customer support."

The VA6000 integrated circuit aggregates USB, Ethernet, Audio and Serial Control signals, for a total bidirectional bandwidth of 1.5Gbps, over a single unshielded twisted pair cable with a length of up to 15 meters (50 feet), and up to four inline connectors.

Valens is already working on the next generation of symmetric connectivity solutions, which will be streamlined chipsets optimized for specific automotive use cases. Both companies, Valens and Mercedes-Benz AG take advantage of the joint collaboration to empower future cars with unique connectivity solutions.

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the new global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Tel Aviv, Israel with offices in the US, Europe and Asia. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

