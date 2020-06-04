Valens' VA7000 Automotive Family: Delivering Resilient, High-Speed, Long-Reach Sensor Connectivity

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the leader in high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, today announced the VA7000 family of automotive chipsets, which will deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity with the most resilient physical layer (PHY) for error-free links and high EMI immunity.

The VA7000 chipsets will be the first in the industry to implement the MIPI A-PHY SM standard for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems (ADS). MIPI A-PHY, now in its final approval phase, specifies in-vehicle high-speed data transmission over lightweight wiring harnesses for up to 15 meters, with adaptive noise cancellation and retransmission mechanisms to guarantee superior EMC/EMI performance. The MIPI Alliance is a leading standards development organization for interface specifications; its ubiquitous CSI-2 & MIPI DSI-2SM camera and display interfaces are widely implemented for sensor connectivity.

The VA7000 family has been designed to support the current and future gears of MIPI A-PHY – from 2Gbpps to 16Gbps as defined in version 1.0, and with a roadmap to 48Gbps and beyond as expected in future versions. The first chipsets in the family include:

The VA7031 Serializer designed to support remote long-reach connectivity of CSI-2-based image sensors, radars, LiDARs, with link speeds of up to 8Gbps

designed to support remote long-reach connectivity of CSI-2-based image sensors, radars, LiDARs, with link speeds of up to 8Gbps The VA7042 Deserializer, featuring two independent receiver links, with speeds of up to 8Gbps each, with an additional local CSI-2 local input port to support more complex topologies when necessary

featuring two independent receiver links, with speeds of up to 8Gbps each, with an additional local CSI-2 local input port to support more complex topologies when necessary The VA7044 Deserializer, featuring four independent receiver links, with speeds of up to 8Gbps each, with an additional local CSI-2 local input port

The VA7000 family is a hardware-based solution optimized for asymmetric links with no software stack. It guarantees a high-performing, simplified architecture, leading to a reduction in wire harness complexity and lower total system costs. It also enables the convergence of additional protocols (I2C, GPIOs, clock and frame sync), while guaranteeing near-zero latency to support time-sensitive, high-throughput traffic for advanced computer processing.

"The VA7000 family is the first to implement the MIPI A-PHY specification, confirming Valens' commitment to driving industry standards with innovative connectivity solutions," said Daniel Adler, Vice President, Automotive Business Unit, at Valens. "MIPI A-PHY delivers an interoperable ecosystem, bringing considerable benefits to both OEMs and Tier-1s, such as reducing complexity and lowering total system costs, without compromising performance."

"The development of a standard-compliant chipset to support the need for resilient, higher bandwidth in-vehicle connectivity is a major advancement in the automotive field," said Ian Riches, Vice President for the Global Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics. "Valens' ability to deliver such speeds over long-reach wiring harness can considerably simplify in-vehicle architecture, while ensuring superior performance and safety."

For more information about the VA7000 family of chipsets, contact us.

MIPI will be hosting a webinar, "MIPI A-PHY: The Cornerstone of a MIPI Automotive System Solution," co-presented by Edo Cohen, director of strategic innovation at Valens and MIPI A-PHY Subgroup vice lead. The webinar will take place on June 30 at 8 am PDT, and on July 1 at 15:00 JST. To learn more and to register visit: https://bit.ly/3dswxcK.

About Valens

Valens Automotive, a division of Valens, was established in 2015 with the singular goal of delivering the world's most advanced audio/video chipset technology to the automotive industry. Valens Automotive chipset technology enables resilient ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity to support the needs of the connected and autonomous car. Valens' patented HDBaseT technology is used by the world's largest audio/video component manufacturers, enabling the highest quality of connectivity over the simplest wiring infrastructure. Valens is a private company headquartered in Israel. For more information: https://www.valens.com/automotive-solutions, or follow @ValensAuto.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 325 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

MIPI® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI A-PHYSM, MIPI CSI-2SM and MIPI DSI-2SM are service marks of MIPI Alliance.

Contact:

Sandra Welfeld

Communications, Valens

[email protected]

+972-52-4007283

SOURCE Valens

Related Links

https://www.valens.com/

