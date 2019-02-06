Valent U.S.A. Appoints Dion McBay As Vice President of Sales

McBay joins Valent from Bayer Crop Science, where he recently served as the Global Digital Platform lead. Prior to this role, Dion had a 24-year career at Monsanto where he led the company's Global Sustainability Development team, and held other leadership positions in global technology development, commercial sales, and marketing.

"Dion is a proven leader with significant experience in cropping systems and sustainability, and we're pleased to welcome him to the Valent team," said Valent U.S.A. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Plitt. "He is well-suited to help us lead and build upon ongoing efforts to advance sustainable agriculture, ensure we are aligned with customer priorities, and positioned for continued business growth."

McBay holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama, Huntsville, and a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University.

About Valent U.S.A. LLC

Valent U.S.A. LLC, headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., develops and markets products in the United States, Canada and Mexico that advance sustainable agriculture, protect crops, enhance crop yields, improve food quality, beautify the environment and safeguard public health. Valent products include a well-known line of quality herbicide, insecticide, fungicide and crop enhancement products for agricultural, seed protection and professional use. Valent is a leader in marketing and sales of both traditional chemical products and also biorational products developed by its affiliate, Valent BioSciences LLC. For more information about Valent or our full product line, please call 800-6-VALENT (682-5368) or visit valent.com.

About Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical is one of Japan's leading chemical companies, offering a diverse range of products globally in the fields of petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals and materials, health and crop science products, and pharmaceuticals. The company's consolidated net sales for fiscal year 2016 were JPY 2.0 trillion. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/.

