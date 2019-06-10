Valente Vargaz's new book, "The Monster: The Demon Who Reached Redemption," a powerful work, a book about redemption and overcoming life hardships

Valente Vargaz has completed his new book, "The Monster: the Demon Who Reached Redemption," which shows the story of a man who suffered from a psychopathic dysfunction that endowed him with multiple skills, gifts, and talents but in turn, he developed a sadistic and obscure personality where other's suffering was a pleasure to him. He used to be charming, but when he became angry, he became a madman.

The Monster was self-taught and struggled to excel physically, intellectually, and economically, even surpassing his psychopathy and gave a radical change to his life by knowing the doctrine of Jesus Christ, and following his example becoming a good man who dedicated his life to serve everyone around him and teach others to straighten out their lives.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Valente Vargaz wonderful story "The Monster: the Demon Who Reached Redemption" is a story that exposes the harsh reality of those with mental illness and how the human being can overcome any obstacle if he follows the holy teachings of Jesus Christ.

Readers who wish to experience this shocking and deep work can purchase "The Monster, the demon that reached redemption" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play. or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899236/Page_Publishing_Valente_Vargaz.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com/

