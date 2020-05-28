Valentín Imperial Maya Announces Re-Opening Date and New Cleaning and Service 'Valentín Cares' Standards

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valentín Imperial Maya (www.valentinmaya.com) announces the reopening of their Adults Only resort that will take place on July 1st, as well the launch of the new "Valentín Cares" program, a major upgrade of their already impeccable operations standards.

"Valentín Cares was developed to provide our guests a worry-free vacation," said José Codolá, owner. "We've maintained the same levels of quality and comfort guests have come to expect, but with added stringent health standards that they can trust to keep them safe."

Over 2000 meters of pristine beach await you. Our lush and expansive grounds give a new meaning to social distancing.

The program includes over 150 different new actions, across 6 main contact areas (arrival, rooms, public areas, dining, staff safety and suppliers), following Cristal International Standards and Ecolab guidelines.

GUESTS ARRIVAL

Guests' luggage will be disinfected upon arrival to the hotel.

Check-in desks will be sanitized between registrations and are individual allowing for a minimum of 1.5 meters distance between guests.

A declaration of health will need to be signed upon arrival to confirm in the last 21 days that guests have not tested positive or had contact with anybody who may have tested positive.

Hotel's internal transportation vehicles will be disinfected after each use.

GUESTS ROOMS

Our Housekeeping staff will use disposable gloves and facemasks.

Guests rooms will be subjected to an extensive sanitation process using Cristal International Standards (POSI-Check / Room Check) with Ecolab chemicals following EPA guidelines and sealed upon completion.

A QR code will be placed in each room so guests can review the different protocols used online.

Antibacterial gel will be provided as part of the in-room amenities.

A personal sanitation kit including antibacterial gel, disposable masks and disinfecting wipes will be placed in each room before departure.

PUBLIC AREAS

Lobbies, bars, restaurants, and all public areas will be sanitized twice a day according to Cristal International Standards guidelines and using Ecolab EPTA specified chemicals.

All indoor and outdoor seating and sun lounging areas will be spaced according social distancing measures.

For night entertainment, only outdoor venues will be used.

Bars, restaurants, and other public facilities, will have a revised maximum capacity.

Antibacterial gel dispensers will be placed throughout all public areas.

Aromance Spa will offer sanitized check-in areas and treatment rooms that will be thoroughly disinfected after each therapy.

Our swim-up pool bar will remain closed.

DINING

Buffet restaurants will no longer offer self-service and will be waited by staff wearing facemasks, screens and gloves.

Food will be protected by acrylic barriers.

A la carte breakfast will be implemented as an additional option.

Physical menus will be replaced by QR codes.

Every kitchen will continue to follow Cristal International Standards including Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP).

Other measures regarding Staff and Suppliers include routine body temperature checks, mandatory use of masks and gloves for all the staff, and thorough sanitation of uniforms, equipment and deliveries.

For the latest on the reopening follow them on: Facebook, Instagram or go to www.valentinmaya.com

Media Contact:

Rafael del Castillo, CMO

+52 1 984 168 0020

[email protected]

SOURCE Valentín Imperial Maya

Related Links

http://www.valentinmaya.com

