Valentine's Day Gift Ideas From Casio

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is approaching and this year more than ever, it should be a celebrated with those you hold closest. Consider a gift that matches your loved one's personality or one that may help them explore a new hobby. From trendy timepieces and step trackers to electronic musical instruments, no matter who that special someone is, Casio has the perfect gift to make 2021 the year you give the best Valentine's Day gift ever.

For the Trendy Couple

Any trendy individual loves a good vintage find and Casio's Vintage A1000MCG-9VT is the perfect accessory to compliment any style or aesthetic. With a rose gold finish, mother of pearl dial, and super LED light for night time display, this timepiece combines functionality and a retro vibe she or he will love. Other features include a digital display, daily alarm, and a mesh band for added comfort making it the ideal everyday accessory. The A1000MCG-9VT retails for $150 and is available for purchase at Vintage.Casio.com .

The EDIFICE ECB20DB-1A is the perfect gift for the techy yet classy guy in your life. Combining style and functionality, this timepiece offers full-time Smartphone Link technology, a schedule timer with event notifications. When paired to the EDIFICE Connected app via Bluetooth®, it can access the correct time for up to 300 cities worldwide. The ECB20DB-1A (MSRP: $160) boasts an octagonal bezel, white and blue accents that elevate its black dial, and a stainless-steel band that never goes out of style. Additional features include water resistance for up to 100 meters, five alarms, stopwatch, and much more. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com .

For Fitness Enthusiasts

Fitness enthusiasts and watch collectors will adore G-SHOCK's matching step trackers, the GBD800-1B for him, and the GMDB800-1 for her. Boasting health and fitness functions, these models help users track their runs and enhance their workouts. Both models are shock resistant, 200M water resistant, and feature Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App allowing users to access several functions and useful data for daily activities including step count logs, calories burned, exercise intensity levels, activity goal achievements, daily, weekly, and monthly activity graphs and more. The GBD800-1B (MSRP: $99) features an all-black case and band while the GMDB800-1 (MSRP: $99) features a black case and band with rose gold accents. To learn more about G-SHOCK's collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For Music Lovers

The best present you can give is quality time and if you're looking for at-home activities to keep the spark alive during the pandemic, the Casiotone CT-S200RD is the ideal gift for musicians. Perfect for playing your loved ones a tune, the CT-S200's library of 60 built-in songs is sure to have a song to celebrate the day. This ultra-compact CT-S200 lets you make music wherever and whenever you want. The CT-S200 features 61 full size keys, an easy-to-read LCD display, built-in carrying handle, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, and more. The CT-S200 is also available in white and black and retails for $119. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com.

