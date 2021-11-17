Valeo - Invitation - See the invisible

News provided by

Valeo

Nov 17, 2021, 17:15 ET

PARIS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Valeo's newest innovation for safer and more autonomous mobility in an upcoming virtual event, available by clicking the link www.valeo.webstream.fr/media-pressconference

Join in on one of two sessions that will be held on November 23rd at 11am CET (Paris time) or 5pm CET (Paris time).

Valeo - November 23rd - See the invisible
Valeo - November 23rd - See the invisible

During each of these sessions, the speakers will be available to answer your questions after the presentation.

To confirm your attendance to this event, please respond to:
[email protected].

Contact:
e-mail : [email protected]

SOURCE Valeo

Also from this source

Valeo Presents Six Major Innovations at IAA Mobility 2021 in...

Six Major Valeo Innovations for Safer and Cleaner Mobility to be...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics