Valeo Networks Acquires Etech Solutions, Further Expanding National MSSP Footprint in the Midwest Region

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. and CAMARILLO, Calif. and DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Networks, a division of Saalex Corporation and an industry-leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced the acquisition of Etech Solutions, an Iowa-based Managed Service Provider (MSP). The acquisition includes Etech Solutions' affiliate brand EtechASP. Financial terms are not being released.

The acquisition brings into the Valeo Networks team another recognized MSP, marking the first office location in the Midwest. It further enables Valeo Networks to deliver nationwide services with additional highly experienced, skilled technicians and system administrators.

The Etech Solutions and EtechASP brands will operate as DBA Valeo Networks companies and maintain their Ankeny, IA headquarters. Etech Solutions marks the fourth acquisition this year for Valeo Networks, firmly placing its revenue volume in the top 5% of MSSPs nationwide. Aligning with Valeo Networks' expertise, Etech Solutions specializes in providing IT solutions for industries that include construction, engineering, real estate, healthcare, and legal.

"As we continue to execute on our nationwide growth strategy, working with prominent companies like Etech Solutions will help us achieve that goal," said Travis Mack, CEO, Valeo Networks. "This acquisition establishes our first Midwest-located office, and significantly boosts our capabilities and resources in the areas of cybersecurity, managed services, cloud solutions, and network administration offerings."

"After 20 years in business, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Valeo Networks family," said Brian Sult, CEO/President, Etech Solutions. "With the additional financial and technical resources that Valeo Networks delivers, Etech will be able to provide our customers with enhanced IT service capabilities and advanced cybersecurity solutions."

About Etech Solutions

Etech Solutions has been serving the Des Moines metro area since 2000, providing expert, economical managed IT services, cloud hosting, network security, and backup solutions for small to mid-size businesses. They offer both onsite and remote services with a team of experienced information technology (IT) professionals, who perform a full range of affordable computer consulting and maintenance services. Etech's affiliate brand, EtechASP, delivers full cloud solutions for data management, giving clients cutting-edge technology that is needed in today's competitive business environment.

About Valeo Networks

Valeo Networks, the commercial Information Technology division of Saalex Corporation, is a full-service nationwide Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that serves State, County, Municipal (SCM) markets; small-to-medium businesses (SMBs); and non-profit organizations. Firmly seated in the top 5% of revenue generating MSSPs nationwide—making it one of the largest MSSPs nationally—Valeo Networks provides solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure, and managed IT services. With over 20 years of industry experience, Valeo Networks is headquartered in Rockledge, FL with additional locations in Arizona, California, and Oregon. Learn more at www.valeonetworks.com.

