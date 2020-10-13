Valeo Pharma Announces That Hesperco™ Has Started Shipping

Hesperco TM capsules online orders now shipping



HespercoTM capsules retailer sales to begin early November

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) ("Valeo"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has commenced shipping online orders of its unique flavonoid formulation, HespercoTM. HespercoTM capsules contain a powerful antioxidant that provides support for the immune system.

"Valeo is pleased to announce that we have started fulfilling online orders of Hesperco™(Hesperco.com). We strongly believe that the immune system support provided by Hesperco™ capsules is very important in these challenging times", said Steve Saviuk, President and CEO, "We expect that HespercoTM capsules will be available in major health care retailers across the country in early November".

Valeo entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Ingenew Pharma Inc. ("Ingenew"), www.ingenewpharma.com, in April 2020 for the development, manufacture and commercialization of HespercoTM. Ingenew is responsible for providing clinical and scientific data to support the market positioning, commercial and communication campaigns for HespercoTM.

About HespercoTM

HespercoTM capsules is Valeo's unique hesperidin formulation and will be available in bottles of 60 capsules. Hesperidin is a flavonoid with powerful antioxidant properties that help support the immune system.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription and over-the-counter products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

