Valeo Pharma Begins Trading on the U.S. OTCQB Market

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQB market in the United States. Valeo's shares have started trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "VPHIF". The Company will also continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the CSE under the symbol "VPH".

"The listing of our shares on the OTCQB is part of our strategy to broaden our shareholder base with the addition of U.S. institutional and retail investors while increasing liquidity for all our shareholders", said Steve Saviuk, President and CEO of Valeo Pharma. "This is a timely milestone as we continue to launch new products and actively pursue new growth initiatives".

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

