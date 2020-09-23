Valeo Pharma to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results and Hold Investors Conference Call / Webcast

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will report its financial results and highlights for the third quarter ended July 31, 2020 on Tuesday September 29, 2020 after market close.

Valeo will host a conference call to discuss those results and highlights on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 8.30am (ET). The telephone numbers to access the conference call are 1-888-231-8191 and 647-427-7450. An audio replay of the call will be available. The numbers to access the audio replay are 1-855-859-2056 and 416-849-0833 using the following access code (1046109).

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1375529&tp_key=0d874383f9

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada. With a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products, Valeo Pharma has a growing portfolio of innovative products and the full infrastructure to properly manage these products through all stages of commercialization. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has all capabilities internally to register and market health care solutions for Canadian patients. For more information, please visit http://www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

