Valerie A. Flores, MD, FACOG Joins Southern California Fertility Care Pioneer, Reproductive Partners - San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Partners - San Diego, located in La Jolla, California, has announced the addition of Valerie A. Flores, MD, FACOG to its expanding medical team. Dr. Flores is a 2008 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California and received her MD from Yale University School of Medicine in 2012.

Dr. Flores served as an obstetrics and gynecology resident at the Women and Infants Hospital/Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island; she was a fellow at Yale University School of Medicine for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; and most recently, served as an Assistant Professor at Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences.

During her fellowship, Dr. Flores was accepted into the Reproductive Scientist Development Program, a National Institute of Health (NIH)-funded, physician-scientist development program. Her research focused on determining the molecular mechanisms involved in the pathophysiology of endometriosis, in order to develop novel therapies aimed at treating the debilitating disease.

"I'm excited to be joining such a renowned team of doctors and specialists. I'm wholly committed to helping patients with their fertility goals and equally focused on continuing and encouraging the research and education necessary to create new opportunities for families in the future," said Dr. Flores.

In addition to her academic background, Dr. Flores has held numerous advisory positions, teaching appointments, and invited speaking engagements. She has also been honored with awards and grants at the regional, national, and international levels, including the Resident Research Award and Excellence in Teaching Award from the Women and Infants Hospital at Brown University in 2015. She was one of seven recipients of the 2018 Society of Reproductive Investigation-Bayer Discovery/Innovation Grant, a grant supporting those individuals conducting research on endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, and uterine fibroids. She also served as the faculty advisor for the Yale Ob/Gyn Medical Student Interest Group and a Task Force leader for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Yale.

Dr. Flores has also participated in fertility-focused clinical trials funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development, and she has published peer-reviewed articles in leading scientific journals including Lancet, Endocrine Reviews, and the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Dr. Flores has been an associate contributor to Speroff's Clinical Gynecologic Endocrinology and Infertility textbook as well as senior author of the Lancet manuscript titled, "Endometriosis is a chronic systemic disease: clinical challenges and novel innovations."

"To say we are excited to have Dr. Flores joining our team is an understatement," Reproductive Partners – San Diego co-founder V. Gabriel Garzo, MD says. "Her background speaks for itself and her professional curiosity and high level of compassion are important qualities we seek for anyone who joins our practice."

In addition to adding Dr. Flores to the medical team, the practice continues its dedication to fertility care accessibility by transitioning Jamie Stanhiser, MD to a full-time capacity as she is now available for telehealth appointments on Saturdays. Jamie Stanhiser, MD shares, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to support our patients in a greater capacity and look forward to continuing working with each family along their fertility journey."

Reproductive Partners – San Diego was founded in 1998 by V. Gabriel Garzo, MD and David Meldrum, MD and currently employs a team of 77 clinical and administrative staff, embryologists, and physicians who are committed to individualized patient care, and the practice of single embryo transfer to achieve one healthy baby at a time. The center exemplifies excellence in fertility care and consistently achieves success rates significantly higher than the national average.

