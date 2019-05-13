Valerie Bollin Named New VP of Strategic Sales at Apartment SEO

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment SEO, an innovative, full-service digital marketing firm, welcomes Valerie Bollin to its growing team. With her previous experience at ForRent.com, Bollin brings a unique understanding of the multifamily advertising space. Additionally, Bollin's sales and marketing experience will help Apartment SEO go above and beyond for each and every one of their clients.

Bollin is stepping into the role of VP of Strategic Sales where she will use her experience and specialized knowledge to expand Apartment SEO's ever-growing client base. Smart, talented, and hardworking, Bollin is always ready to take on a new challenge. Former clients and coworkers describe her as compassionate and a "tremendous leader." Her experience in creating and implementing innovative sales strategies while meeting competitive KPIs and benchmarks will be a great asset to the Apartment SEO team.

"We are very excited to welcome Valerie to our dream team at Apartment SEO. Not only will she bring a tighter focus on growth with her customer relationship expertism, but she is an all-around great role model for our team."

- Paula Reynolds, Senior Vice President of Sales

In her role, Bollin will work to establish new partnerships across the country. She will also strengthen Apartment SEO's existing business relationships and be an inspiring leader to the growing sales team.

A Southern woman at heart, Bollin graduated with a degree in Advertising and Public Relations from Georgia College and State University. From there, she started her work with ForRent.com, where she was the Vice President of National Sales. While at ForRent.com, Bollin spent 16 years creating and implementing successful sales strategies. She is bringing her knowledge and experience to the dynamic sales team at Apartment SEO, and with it, her commendable reputation for having an open-mind and exemplary work ethic.

In her free time, Bollin loves to travel. She's traversed all 50 states and visited at least 30 countries. Always on her toes, Bollin is constantly updating her bucket list with new and exotic places to experience.

About Apartment SEO: Apartment SEO is an innovative, full-service digital marketing firm dedicated to serving the needs of the multifamily industry. Our services include Search Engine Optimization(SEO), Digital Ads and PPC Management, Social Media Marketing, Reputation Builder, and Website Design. By specializing in marketing solutions for apartment communities, Apartment SEO is able to plan, execute, track, and report on vital apartment marketing objectives that drive local renters from online to your front door.

