Valerie Greenberg Shared New Year Inspiration With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg has some timely tips for new year resolutions.

Valerie shared tips for the New Year!

EXERCISE

Check out the T75 with the brand-new XUR Console from Matrix Fitness. Providing a home exercise experience that is as personal, as it is powerful. It comes with one year of iFit included, and it is designed to connect virtually to any popular training app or entertainment option. It helps to start a workout routine and stay motivated to keep going. The T75 offers a natural, satisfying run. It was recently awarded the Best for Speedwork accolade by Runner's World due to its sturdy frame and thick deck. matrixfitness.com.

DRINK WATER

It is important that water taste good, that starts with Pentair's FreshPoint Easy Flow Under Counter Water Filtration System. It makes it easy to get great-tasting filtered water straight from the tap. The recently launched DIY system is easy to install; no drilling or special tools required. Certified by NSF to reduce 99% of lead. The filter is rated for 3,000 gallons, which is over 20,000 plastic bottles, and an indicator light signals when it is time to replace. The one-touch filter release makes change outs a breeze. Install it in the kitchen, bathroom, bar area or anywhere for great-tasting water on tap. It works not just for homeowners but for renters too since there is zero drilling involved. "Ditch the filter pitchers and single-use water bottles, your wallet and the environment will thank you." www.pentair.com

MULTI-VITAMINS

SugarBear, best known for their revolutionary Hair vitamin, has a vegan Women's Multivitamin. Free of artificial sweeteners and flavors, SugarBear Women's Multi comes in a gummy form and is a perfect addition to daily health routines. It's a scientifically formulated vegan vitamin complex with real fruit juice, designed especially for women, but men can take them too! The delicious berry flavored gummies contain vegan sourced amino acids, 16 micronutrients to help supplement vitamins and essential nutrients many women may be missing in their recommended daily diet. Key ingredients include Omega-3, Vitamin B-12, and Vitamin C + D. They also have SugarBear Sleep's gummies, a unique blend of sleep enhancing ingredients make it more effective than melatonin-only supplements. SugarBearHair.com

HAIR-CARE

Hair-care company Roux has the secret to restoring essential moisture to transform dry, damaged hair into soft, smooth, shiny strands. With eight precious oils, argan, avocado, castor, coconut, jojoba, olive, sunflower seed and sweet almond oils, plus vitamins E and B5, found in Roux Weightless Precious Oils Restorative Hair Masque. Use it at home as a pampering self-care spa treatment. This intensive, vitamin-infused formula helps hydrate and strengthen dry, damaged, thick and coarse hair, as it helps smooth split ends and helps control frizz. Try the entire Roux Weightless Precious Oils Collection, Restorative Hair Masque, used with Roux Weightless Precious Oils Luminous Shampoo and Softening Conditioner. Less than $10 each at Sally Beauty stores, SallyBeauty.com and Amazon.com.

[email protected]

Related Images

new-year-new-you-with-valerie.png

New Year, New 'You' with Valerie Greenberg

Valerie shared tips for the New Year!

Related Links

Video

Websibe

SOURCE Tips on TV