Valet Living Acquires Skinner Waste Solutions to Expand Its Presence in Southeast United States

"Despite tough economic times across the country, Valet Living's ability to adjust and thrive is furthered by this latest acquisition of Skinner Waste Solutions," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "Skinner Waste Solutions will not only advance our presence in the southeast, but also reinforce our top-tier reputation in the multifamily residential industry with its history of professionalism and reliability."

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2014, Skinner Waste Solutions has built an extensive presence in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Like Valet Living, who sets the standard for multifamily communities, Skinner Waste Solutions has long been known for its dependability, professionalism, and integrity.

"We are extremely excited about joining forces with Valet Living," said Russell Skinner, Jr., President of Skinner Waste Solutions. "This will provide our existing customers with an extensive range of services and technologies that we simply were not able to provide. We are confident Valet Living will continue to offer our clients the same high level of customer service that Skinner Waste Solutions has prioritized, and our family business will be in good hands."

Valet Living plans to retain 100+ Skinner Waste Solutions associates, who will continue to serve those seeking excellence in a property management partner nationally. The acquisition will add over 30,000 homes to Valet Living's elite list of clients.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.valetliving.com.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.5 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE:ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

Contact:

Nikita Bhappu

832-654-3961

[email protected]

SOURCE Valet Living

Related Links

http://www.valetwaste.com

