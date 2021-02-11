Valet Living Announces Extended National Partnership Agreement with BH Management Services

Currently, Valet Living provides BH residents with services including trash and recycling pickup, pet care options, virtual lifestyle and fitness classes, home cleans, laundry and more. Valet Living's trash and recycling pickup service – Valet Living Doorstep – is the standard-setting waste and recycling collection amenity that adds value and convenience to every multifamily community.

"We are thrilled to extend our almost decade-long relationship with BH, bringing the best of our amenity services to its communities across the country," said Shawn Handrahan, President and CEO of Valet Living. "As one of BH's largest partners, we look forward to continuing to provide its residents with exceptional experiences through servant leadership and customer satisfaction."

Both BH and Valet Living believe that some of the best ways to bring added value to residents are by offering them a variety of experiences to make their lives easier. Valet Living provides excellent activities for BH residents – such as virtual fitness classes, where BH residents have access to Torch Fitness by Valet Living – and offers other amenity services, including doorstep trash and recycling, giving residents precious time back in their day. Offering amenities of this caliber has helped BH retain residents in its communities across the board.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Valet Living, delivering concierge-level amenities and conveniences to our residents," says Krystin Reuter, Director of Strategic Sourcing for BH Companies.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of GI Partners.

About BH Management Services

BH Companies is a vertically integrated multifamily owner-operator with corporate offices in Des Moines, Dallas, and Atlanta. We believe that our people are what elevates us, that trust fosters innovation, and that doing business the right way is the best way. We're all about creating value – for our residents, our customers, and our employees. Recently named "Best Workplace for Women", "Best Workplaces for Diversity" and "Best Workplace for Millennials" by Fortune Magazine, BH Companies is strengthened by more than 2,400 employees across the United States.

