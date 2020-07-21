Valet Living Expands Its Presence in Texas with Acquisition of Value Waste Services

The acquisition of Texas-based Value Waste Services will include its doorstep trash and recycling valet trash solutions, as well as maintenance support to their residential communities. Founded in 2017 by graduates of Texas A&M University, John Claybrook and Brian Skulski, Value Waste Services serves communities in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and College Station, further growing Valet Living's market share in Texas.

"On the heels of our recent successful acquisition of Skinner Waste Solutions, the acquisition of Value Waste Services marks another progressive step towards bringing our elite amenity services to more communities and expanding our national footprint," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "The Value Waste Services team is committed to providing its communities with a wide range of services leveraging innovative technology, and we are fortunate to help the company achieve its vision of offering the high-level client care that it has always put first."

"We're proud of what we've built and feel confident that Valet Living will be a great home for our clients and associates," said Value Waste Services Owner and Chief Executive Officer, Claybrook and Co-founder Brian Skulski. "We've built our business on the principals of world-class customer service and extreme care for our associates. Both are traits we see upheld by Valet Living."

Valet Living plans to retain more than 90 Value Waste Services associates who will continue to serve those seeking excellence in a property management partner locally. This Texas-based acquisition adds more than 23,000 homes to Valet Living's elite list of clients.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.5 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

