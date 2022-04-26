ValGenesis and Zenovative Partner to Modernize and Digitize Validation and Compliance for Pharmaceutical Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., a market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), and Zenovative, a technology development and consulting company based in Maryland, USA, have partnered to deliver unique compliance-focused digital validation solutions for pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

The disruptive technologies transforming today's businesses and industries have profound implications for the biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry. Zenovative helps clients advance their technology to meet compliance obligations and gain visibility and access to their data and programs. This ultimately transforms compliance into a business performer versus an obligatory set of tasks. Zenovative's solutions enable leaders to reduce risks, increase efficiency, and lower the cost of quality.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of digitized validation and the inventor of ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's most complete, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution. Available in six languages and used in hundreds of sites worldwide, ValGenesis VLMS enables new levels of real-time collaboration, data integrity, deeper risk management and full compliance with validation lifecycle management processes.

By combining Zenovative's expertise with ValGenesis' validation lifecycle management software, pharmaceutical companies can implement their digitization plans in accordance with the standards of Industry 4.0.

"Leveraging today's disruptive technologies is crucial for global, compliance-focused life sciences and pharma companies to meet stringent regulatory requirements," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO and Chief Product Strategist at ValGenesis, Inc. "Our fit-for-purpose platform has resulted in significant cost and time efficiencies in the validation processes of companies we serve. We are thrilled to partner with Zenovative and aggressively pursue our vision of empowering even more companies to achieve their digital validation goals," he stated.

"At Zenovative, we aim to bring new-age, innovative, cost-effective solutions and services to emerging players in the Life Sciences Industry globally," says Tarun Srivastava, Founder and CEO of Zenovative. "In our endeavor to help customers embrace Quality 4.0, reduce costs, and improve quality, we can foresee great alignment and congruence with ValGenesis. We are thrilled to be a part of the ValGenesis family. This partnership will help us serve our purpose of "Compliance for Science" very effectively," he stated.

About Zenovative

Zenovative is an experienced provider of GxP systems and solutions, headquartered in Washington DC, USA with offices in Bangalore, India, and Dubai, UAE.

Zenovative is a niche provider of IT Regulatory Compliance, Strategy, Advisory, Auditing and IT Security services and products assisting customers in growing their business, enhancing performance, and managing risks.

Zenovative's focus is to serve the Life Sciences and Healthcare Sector.

For more information, visit: https://www.zslogic.com/

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

