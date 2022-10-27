Valhallan Acquires NXT Up Esports, Adding Virtual Capabilities to Reach More Youth Gamers Across the Globe

The largest youth esports franchise adds significant virtual coaching and competition capabilities

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing esports franchise Valhallan announced today its acquisition of NXT UP Esports, the largest provider of virtual youth esports camps and leagues across the United States. The move enables Valhallan to provide an inclusive environment for esports competition, regardless of skill, for kids anywhere in the world, even if there isn't a Valhallan arena close by.

With the acquisition of NXT UP Esports and the recent acquisitions of the United Federation of Esports Athletes (UFEA) league and the North American Esports League (NAEL), Valhallan now boasts thousands of teams and players, solidifying the brand further as the largest youth esports franchise. Together with Valhallan's exclusive training program, the company offers the best training and competition – whether virtual or in Valhallan's arenas – for youth esports players.

Like Valhallan, NXT UP Esports prides itself on its youth development that teaches players essential life skills through video games, with the belief that the lessons kids learn from being a part of a team can extend to all aspects of their lives, now and in the future. Integrating with Valhallan's curriculum helps develop each player's self-confidence, communication skills, social development, leadership ability and in-game skills in a fun and safe environment.

"NXT UP Esports is the perfect addition to add virtual programs in areas where we don't have Valhallan arenas - youth players and teams everywhere will be able to join, train and compete with us," said Matt Phillips, brand president of Valhallan. "It also opens doors to further Valhallan's global expansion, enabling us to serve significantly more gamers anywhere they might be. It's exciting news for our players, franchise owners and youth esports as a whole."

The acquisition also brings NXT UP Esports founder Luke Zelon to the Valhallan team as the new vice president of media and partnerships. Under Zelon, NXT UP Esports has established partnerships and connections with influential esports and youth programs such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Team Liquid and traditional sports company U.S. Sports Camps. Valhallan will look to add additional partnerships that are aligned with the brand.

"By combining the training and curriculum of Valhallan with the virtual capabilities of NXT UP Esports, Valhallan can offer the experience of a lifetime for young gamers from almost anywhere in the world," said Zelon. "With the new addition, Valhallan can now reach a larger audience while bringing exciting new opportunities to the world of esports."

Valhallan, launched by FranchiCzar, a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth, is actively recruiting potential franchise owners through the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in Canada, and the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise, and valhallan.com/franchise-UK for the U.K. Interested parties can also contact [email protected] to learn more.

More information about NXT UP Esports is available at nxtupesports.com.

About Valhallan

Valhallan brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX, the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

